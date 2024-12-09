Food blogger Sisi Yemmie shared how she watched a pastor on TikTok preach about the cause of marriage breakups

The preacher slammed ladies for opting out of marriages because they were abused, and this made Sisi Yemmie uncomfortable

She also made a case for ladies who stayed in their marriages despite being maltreated by their husbands

Nigerian food blogger Sisi Yemmie has expressed displeasure at a pastor who wished that women stayed in abusive marriages.

Sisi Yemmie said she watched the pastor on TikTok accuse ladies who decided not to stay in abusive unions of being responsible for their crashed marriages.

She noted that aside from ladies leaving their abusive marriages, many others stayed and prayed for their marriages. She asked what happened to the ones who stayed.

Several X users were not happy with the preacher, whose identity was not revealed by the food blogger, and they voiced out their emotions.

Reactions as Sisi Yemmie calls out pastor

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Sisi Yemmie's post below:

@Gracebal0:

"They didn’t live to see another day."

@odozi_aku_:

"Some died."

@unapologhetto:

"God will punish these so-called pastors for the outrageous things they say because where in the bible it says men should abuse and stress their wives? It should never be normalized to begin with."

@0xcusesfitness:

"Feminism is what destroyed any and all traditional institutions and the world in general. Women were never good at handling stress anyway."

@_toluwalope:

"Why not focus on the men? Advise the men to do better. Why should women tolerate abuse?"

@bumblebees_ng

"A good number of Naija pastors are enablers of abuse. Any victim with the means to leave an abusive relationship should do so. Staying in that abuse only hurts the children more. You don't pray away abuse, it's intentional, you don't pray that away."

