Nigerian fashion goddess and on-air personality Toke Makinwa has shocked many of her fans after she announced that she has lost a whopping 10kg

Toke Makinwa is not about to let social media users rest after reaching a new body weight goal. The media personality made headlines after she announced online that she had just lost some weight.

Recall that Toke Makinwa recently trended during her birthday dinner after many assumed that she was getting married to her best friend, Farouk Umar. She later came forward to debunk such rumours, adding that it was only her 40th birthday, Thanksgiving.

In a new video sighted by Legit.ng and shared online by Toke Makinwa, it became apparent that she had shed some weight.

Although some have noticed that he looked slimmer over time, Toke confirmed her progress to fans via her caption after affirming that he had gone down by 10kg (22.0462 pounds).

In her words:

"Queen 👸10kg down and I can’t act right 😂😂😂😂."

See her post below:

Many reacted to Toke Makinwa's new look

Read some reactions below:

@itsmaria_okojie:

"Your blossom Tori Oloun can fix nigeria's problems🔥."

@sirius_a_visuals:

"You loook gooooood!!!!!!"

@thedorathybachor:

"😍😍 Absolutely love it."

@officialbigsheff:

"You look very good now 😍😍😍."

@wunmique:

"40 where 🤭🤭."

@tessybeautyempire1:

"I noticed that your hips nd b*tt is smaller."

@iyaji_ogri:

"How did you do it 😂?"

@fimisebi:

"My love looking splendid."

@prezohofficial:

"Where you been Ms LA ? When you coming back?"

