BBNaija's 2024 edition winner Kellyrae has dragged a critic who came for his music career and fans said it Onyeka who owns the handle

The singer had made a post about his music and a lady known as Mhiz Vick reacted that he cannot trend because of his failed music

Another person known as Cutest Kim also reacted that Kelleyrae was not better than her to have won the reality show

Kellyrae Sule, winner of the 2024 edition of Big Brother Naija reality show, has reacted after a lady slammed his music career.

The reality star, who got a royal reception after visiting Delta state, had posted about his music career, and some people trolled him for it.

A lady known as Mhiz Vick said that Kellyrae cannot trend because of his failed music career.

Reacting to the outburst, Kellyrae told Vicky that she has no respect for the winner. He asked if the lady was speaking about the housemate that takes her bath once every two weeks.

Kellyrae hypes himself

The reality star, who celebrated his wife's birthday weeks ago, hailed himself. He disclosed that nothing fails in his hands.

Kellyrae Sule called himself a winner and told the troll that he has kings, queens, governors, and presidents on his table.

He further stated that all the people on his table call him success. Kellyrae also told the lady to reply him quickly before they collect his phone from him.

What fans said about Kellyrae's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the reality star. Here are sone of the comments below:

@eucharia118

"Kelly won the show with his odogwu fan base. He swept the polls for eight weeks. His haters should cry blood."

@iamyejide:

"They should not take my boys phone o. Let him give it to them. Awon alaraka."

@edo_alexx:

"Abeg I want to know that once a week person o."

@aaniq_anike

"Lmao …. Who showers once in a week."

@frankas_kitchen:

"He should show workings, he is too old for this cheap trend."

@tbosdy_2:

"Kelly Rae, you no be Warri for nothing! Give them back to back; we dey your back!"

@lovethb82:

"Who showers once in a week?"

@hameedahadayi:

"Onyeka fans do d most!!!!! KellyRae give them, dirty bunch! Na everyday dem dy troll and tag d guy for no good reason!"

@uchy4luv:

"Good for them."

@mecara_szn:

"My epic reply. Thank you so much."

Kellyrae says he wants to win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Kellyrae had picked himself to win the reality show while discussing with his colleagues.

After the housemate were separated and each person started competing individually, he noted that people should vote for him.

According to him, his wife might change if they vote for her.

