Actor Ibrahim Chatta has joined the Muslim community to mourn the death of popular Islamic cleric Sheikh Alhaji Muyideen Ajani Bello

The Nollywood star shared a picture of the cleric on his Instagram page while praying for the deceased

Videos of Sheikh Alhaji Muyideen Ajani Bello being laid to rest in Islamic ways have also emerged online

Following the tragedy that hit the Muslim community following the death of Sheik Ajani Bello, Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has joined Muslims in mourning the popular cleric.

Recall that reports emerged that Bello passed away in the early hours of Friday, December 6.

Video from Sheikh Muyideen Bello's funeral rites trends. Credit: ibrahimchatta_lordthespis

Chatta shared a picture of the Islamic cleric, who lived in Ibadan until his death, on his page with prayers.

The actor wrote in a caption:

"SubhanaLlah! Inna liLlahi wa inna ileyhi rajiun This is a great loss for The Ummah May Allah (SWT) grant Baba d highest place in Jannah. Baba you shall be greatly missed."

Sheikh Alhaji Muyideen laid to rest

Videos showing how the Muslim cleric was laid to rest in Islam way have emerged online.

Reactions as Sheikh Muyideen Bello is buried

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

once.upon.an.introvert:

“Indeed, to God we belong, and to him is our Return."

haraphat__:

"Allahu Akbar."

bubblewrap_ng:

"Rest well Sheikh."

comrd_alamin_mustapha:

"May Jannatul-Firdaus be his eternal abode and that of all Muslim Ummah...Ya hayyou y qayyoum."

i_am_azeezah_:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus." Verily Death is enough reminder."

wadoo_adewale:

"RIP ,he was a great teacher."

smart.ameenat:

"May Allah grant him aljanah firdaus. His teachings live on."

