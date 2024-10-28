Seun Kuti has shared some pictures of himself performing in a white towel on stage at an event

In the post, he carried a placard and called out the airline who misplaced his luggage, as he said that it has been weeks his things were misplaced

He made a vow and shared what he planned to wear the next time he performs if his things were not returned

Seun Kuti, the controversial son of Afrobeat originator, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has surprised his fans with the way he performed at an event.

The father of one shared a picture collage of himself on stage, he was tying a white towel as he hits the stage to perform.

Seun Kuti amazes fans with video of performance. Photo credit@bigbirdkuti

In another picture, the music star who accused his colleagues of money laundering said that he was going to wear a boxer next if he does not get his luggage back.

Seun Kuti calls out airline

In the caption of his post, he called out KLM Royal Dutch Airline and told them to return his load.

According to the artist, who exposed celebrities' lifestyle in prison, it's been weeks since the airline misplaced his luggage.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Kuti's post

Reactions have trailed the post made Kuti. Here are some of the comments below:

@yusufmiles04_:

"klm see what you've caused?"

@seni4africa:

"klm give bigbirdkuti his bag."

@nextoefughi:

Lemons to Lemonade."

@whiteshark_blog:

"Ratels make we visit them again."

@gbangucci:

"You are true son of your father! @klm where are the luggages?"

@adamadelphine:

"Omg I know this pain with @royalairmaroc I hope you get your suitcase soon!!! @klm get on it!!"

@lyn4shizzle:

"This is serious oh kai."

@chief.omoruyi:

"klm una no dey hear word abi!??"

@pwavidonmathias:

"KLM won make you set record for Guinness.."

7-year-old Seun Kuti performs

Legit.ng had reported that a video of seven-year-old Kuti had warmed hearts after it was sighted on social media while he was performing.

The little boy was given the microphone during Fela's Confusion Break Bone” album in 1990 at the Afrika Shrine

In the clip, he was the first to sing his father's song and was later assisted by the Afrobeat pioneer while fans cheered.

