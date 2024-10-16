Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold and his daughter, Adejare, recently had a bonding moment that was shared on social media

The music star was seen playing a game of football with his daughter as he mercilessly dribbled the little girl on the field

Deja’s tactic to eventually score a goal had many social media users rolling with laughter as they reacted to the clip

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold and his daughter Adejare recently entertained fans on social media after a video of them playing football went viral.

The music star’s wife, Simi, had shared a video on Snapchat of AG Baby and Deja playing a game of football on a small field.

In the clip, Deja runs around hopelessly as her father mercilessly dribbles her with the ball. Simi is heard laughing in the background as she taunts Adekunle Gold for not showing their daughter mercy.

Fans react as Adekunle Gold's daughter uses hand to score goal.

At one point during the game, Adekunle Gold lost the ball, and Deja quickly ran for it. Simi started to cheer for their daughter as she kicked the ball close to the goal post. However, Deja was worried her dad would come and tackle her, so she quickly used her hand to push the ball into the net.

Fans react to funny video

The video of Adekunle Gold playing football with Deja made the rounds online and drew hilarious comments from netizens. Some fans wondered if Project Oshoala was still in motion. Read their comments below:

Bella said Deja’s goal was to score a goal no matter what:

Big Bee reiterated Simi’s words and called it Project Oshoala:

This tweep laughed over Deja using her hand to score a goal:

Ayodeji explained the meaning of agbaya:

Adekunle Gold watches Yoruba film with daughter

Meanwhile, Adekunle Gold and his daughter have continued to warm hearts any time they have a conversation and it surfaces online.

In the clip which was sighted by Legit.ng, Deja was watching a Yoruba movie and her father asked her for the title of the film. The singer was later seen teaching her how to speak and pronounce the title.

In the sweet clip, Deja was heard calling her father "Baba mi" which means "My father" and he also responded in Yoruba as he laughed at her.

