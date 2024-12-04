Comedian DeeOne has sent a warning to Verydarkman (VDM) after human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi was arrested recently

The lawyer was arrested for reportedly defaming his older colleague Afe Babalola, and it has become a topic of discussion

DeeOne reminded VDM that he also has a court case with Femi Falana, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and he laughed at the media personality

Comedian and former Big Brother Naija housemate Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka DeeOne, has taunted media personality Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), and reminded him about his case with a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana.

DeeOne noted that despite the allegations VDM made against Falana, he did not arrest him but filed a lawsuit against him. Hence, he described Falana as a good man. The comedian linked VDM's case with that of a human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi.

Farotimi was arrested after 95-year-old lawyer Afe Babalola accused him of defamation of character. DeeOne said that VDM should have apologised to Falana, but his pride would not allow him.

He reminded him that his case would continue at the court in January 2025 and he should prepare to be dealt with.

Reactions to Dee-One's warning to VDM

Check out some of the reactions as DeeOne taunted VDM over his case with Femi Falana below:

@dr.s_l_y:

"But to be honest Falana [SAN] is a good man."

@iamtemiitope:

"Deeone what is the update about the petition you filled against the mumu regarding NGO money."

@terr_y_silver:

"VDM case don make you dey old, bald head looking like panel light."

@gudluck_de_great

"Still waiting for VDM to reply to all your warnings

@queenkayan:

"Pride comes before a fall … he will learn eventually."

@pupi8445:

"I'm a ratel...but to be honest VDM is too proud e must go jail."

@taye1164:

"I no blame VDM I blame @donjazzy wey give am money but I dey beg for comment section make he help me."

Court takes action on Dele Farotimi's case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an Ekiti state magistrate court had remanded Dele Farotimi at the correctional centre.

The police had arraigned the activist for alleged defamation of a renowned Nigerian lawyer, Chief Afe Babalola, in his book.

Samson Osun, the police prosecutor, pleaded with the court that the suspect be remanded for further investigation.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

