Lekki Big Boy Jago has continued in his ranting spree online, days after calling out his ex-girlfriend Tosyn

Recall that Jago has boasted of spending a whopping N100 million on his ex-babe, amongst other things

In a new video recording, Jago compared himself with Afrobeat star Davido and said some other things

Lekki Big Boy Abdularahmon Abdulmojeed, widely known as Jago, is back on the front line of social media blogs.

It is now public knowledge that Jago became a viral sensation after he went online to rant over his ex-girlfriend Tosyn for dumping him for another guy after he spent N100 million on her and gave her a car just 2 weeks into their relationship.

Lekki Big Boy Jago says he and Davido are equals. Credit: @davido, @wizkid

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng saw a new video recording in which Tosyn is ranting about his wealth. The highlight of the clip is when Jago mentions that he is on the same level as music sensation Davido.

Jago also mentioned that he sees Wizkid regularly at Eko Signature but does not greet him, as they are both on different levels.

Watch the video here:

Jago's new clip has attracted many reactions from online spectators, especially after the 30GB boss, OBO, was mentioned.

Netizens react to Jago's clip

Read some reactions here:

@topsonajeh:

"I know you and wizkid can not be set ,because big wiz no dey follow toto😂."

@djreeves_uk8701:

"Honestly speaking, this guy needs a medical attention."

@tizzy.cheal:

"I regret supporting this guys at first I swr."

@niola_nharb:

"Make Wizkid con greet you because he see you???cause I don’t understand y you had to mention Wizkid say una no Dey greet each other."

@eniola___sarah:

"You and Davido be set and you Dey explain for the past four days now say one girl do you wa yo 😂. You and dosh no be set not to talk of David 😂."

@tochi_lifestyle:

"Heartbreak is not for the weak hearted 😂😂😂."

@realhypedoinz:

"This isn’t normal! He’s just a boy who cannot control his emotions!"

@francostack:

"Person wey Dey fly like bird how dem wan catch am??"

@official_kennymade:

"Stop taking drugs Una Dey see the effect now 😂."

Verydarkman slams Lekki big boy Jago

In a previous report by Legit.ng, social media critic Verydarkman weighed in on the trending issue concerning an influential Lagos resident and his ex-girlfriend.

The wealthy man, identified as Jago on social media, went viral online after he called his ex-boo for leaving him for another man.

Jago claimed that he spent over N100m on his lost love in the space of 2 weeks while demanding a refund, to which VDM intervened.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng