Man Bags First Class from Lead City University, His Mother Weeps and Dances at Graduation Ceremony
- It was an emotional moment for a Nigerian woman as her son graduated from Lead City University with flying colours
- At the Ibadan private university's graduation ceremony, the proud mum stole the show while celebrating her son, who bagged a first class
- A video showing how the woman wept and danced energetically at the occasion made people emotional
A Nigerian mum was overjoyed after her son graduated with a first class honours degree from Lead City University, Ibadan.
The proud woman shed tears at the graduation ceremony and knelt on the floor to thank God for her son's academic feat.
A short clip capturing the proud mum's teary emotional outburst was posted on TikTok by @leadcityvoices.
The high point of the video was when the energetic woman broke into a dance. She danced for joy, showcasing infectious moves.
Fresh graduates and others at the occasion, including her son, watched her with admiration. At some point, he joined her in dancing.
Watch the video below:
Mother, first class son moment melts hearts
Dare Claude said:
"The joy of a mother, may it not cease nor end in the mighty name of Eledumare."
Cynthia_Idu said:
"Big Congratulations🥰👏🎊🎊❤️, God bless your mummy, Amen."
Veryanyhowperson😈 said:
"Maybe I can’t use book to make my mom happy but surely she will be happy when am done with everything."
Gorgeous Tee said:
"That's tears of joy As I am congratulating others may my own come in peaceful way too."
Shalomsspace!💓 said:
"Aww this is so amazing, congratulations to both of th m more wins by God's grace in Jesus name."
Nikie#beanol🍝🐾 said:
"@Nikie#beanol🍝🐾:Congrats to you and your family❤..God bless our parents and loved ones for all the sacrifices they make for us ..Amen."
GodsNot Dead said:
"We graduated without a congratulation.. rip mom ❤️🩹❤️🩹...happy mother moment."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mum had screamed and jumped for joy after her child became a graduate.
UK graduate and mum weep
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UK graduate had wept with his mum after completing his studies abroad.
The young man recorded lovely moments from the graduation ceremony in an emotional video. The video showed when he had just graduated and was looking forward to seeing his mum.
When he saw his mum, he wept and wore his graduation gown on her. The proud mum also donned his graduation cap as they posed for photographs.
