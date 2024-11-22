Iyabo Ojo has shared her joy with her fans in a video after she met her lover's granddaughter for the first time

In the recording, she was seen playing and dancing with the little girl as she assured her she will be there for her

Her post sparked series of reactions among fans of the actress who praised her in the comment section of her post

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo was over the moon after sighting her lover, Paulo Okoye's granddaughter, for the first time.

Legit.ng had reported that Paulo's daughter, Vanessa, had welcomed her first child. The music entrepreneur visited his granddaughter for the first time in the hospital.

Iyabo Ojo appreciates lover's daughter. Photo credit@iyboojofespris/@vanzyvanz

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by the actress, who gave her son-in-law a gift, she was with her lover's family abroad.

She carried Vanessa's daughter and was dancing with her. She assured her that she was going to be there for the little girl whenever she needed her.

Iyabo Ojo appreciates lover's daughter

Also in the recording, Ojo gave herself the title of the hottest grandmother in town.

Taking to the caption of her post, she appreciated Vanessa for blessing her and her lover with a grand child.

She showered prayer on Vanessa and her baby girl.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Iyabo Ojo's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Ojo. Here are some of the comments below:

@brownshughar013:

"Congratulations greatest hottest grandma."

@thewinnieandsarahsisters:

"It's very refreshing to watch... God bless the latest grandma in town."

@unique_fashion_styleuk:

"Congratulations."

@mamaejiro1:

"Woa."

@omolara_en:

"Congratulations once again Queen Mother. More celebrations in your family."

@olami_adeniran:

"You’re really a great woman that’s why god keep blessing you. May god continue to bless your children. We love you ma."

@olushola_aliu:

"Congratulations and many more."

queenie_bussie's profile picture

queenie_bussie

"Haters come forward. I get bucket for your tear for you. Congratulations jare iyami Queenmother."

@ladetheplug_:

"Queen Mother for a lot of reason. Iya ewè."

@yusufadufe:

"Queen mother ni se."

@slimm_thorpe:

"Haters should just go and hug transformer after watching this video. Finest grandma."

Vanessa speaks about dad's reaction

Legit.ng had reported that Paulo's daughter had shared how her father reacted after he found out that she was pregnant.

The young lady had welcomed a baby girl and shared the good news with her fans online.

Speaking about her father's reaction, she noted that he was quiet for a while and behaved like an every typical Igbo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng