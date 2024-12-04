Media personality Isaac Fayose has opened up on his son and nephew's alleged sad experiences with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

Fayose said his son and nephew had the experience about seven years ago and they narrated it to him four years ago

The boys accused Pastor Tobi of brainwashing them when he took them to a mansion, Fayose also gave Pastor Tobi a piece of advice

Amid the deportation scandal involving Pastor Tobi Adegboyega in the United Kingdom, media personality Isaac Fayose shared his son and nephew's alleged experience with the preacher.

According to Fayose, he wanted his son to be rugged, so he brought him back to Nigeria when he was young but had to return him to the United Kingdom after he celebrated his 16th birthday.

Isaac Fayose shares how Pastor Tobi Adegboyega allegedly asked his son to donate half of his salary to the church. Image credit: @isaacfayoseoriginal_, @tobiadegboyega_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He said that his nephew took his son to Pastor Tobi's church and the cleric brainwashed them. Fayose noted that his son and nephew sat him down for three hours four years ago as they narrated the incident which occurred about seven years ago.

After Pastor Tobi allegedly took the boys to a mansion, he persuaded them to donate half of their salaries to the church and stated that it was for God's work. Besides, his son is still pained about the incident. Fayose added that Pastor Tobi's actions would not be tolerated in the UK and he advised him to return to Nigeria.

Adegboyega is the founder of the now-defunct Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church. A UK immigration tribunal ordered his deportation after he was accused of mismanaging £1.87 million in church funds.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Fayose's son's, Tobi Adegboyega's encounter

Check out some of the reactions to Fayose's son and nephew's alleged sad experiences with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega below:

@djsilvercashy:

"If na Nigeria they will be saying, you're going against men of God."

@jammaiteva:

"Pastor wey brainwash footballer wife na serious guy man."

@oladokunraphaelwhite:

"Apostle Paul had condemned this kind pastors and churches several times, only that this generation do not read bible again. May God have mercy on us in Jesus' name."

@official_ezeikemba1:

"Daddy Freeze is setting up the ring light now I just passed his house."

@adedeji.beatrice:

"British people will deal with him and for coming out to say his verdict. Immigration is what I fear most in UK."

@famak_baba:

"Please sir, tag Daddy freeze because he always talk bad about Nigeria's pastor and talk good about this pastor Tobi. No offence."

Pastor Tobi's lawyer debunks deportation reports

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Tobi had continued to trend online hours after reports of his impending deportation from the UK to Nigeria emerged online.

According to the reports, the Nigerian-UK-based clergyman failed to properly account for over £1.87 million in church funds.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's lawyer addressed the reports of his deportation while clearing the air about his involvement in fraud.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng