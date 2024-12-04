Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has continued to trend online hours after reports of his impending deportation from the UK to Nigeria emerged online

According to the reports, the Nigerian-UK-based clergyman failed to properly account for over £1.87 million

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's lawyer has since addressed the reports of his deportation while clearing the air about his involvement in fraud

Popular Nigerian Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's lawyer has reacted to reports that he may be deported to Nigeria after losing his case to the UK government at the Immigration Tribunal.

Legit.ng recently reported that the UK authorities closed Adegboyega's church after he failed to properly account for over £1.87 million.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's lawyer debunks deportation report. Credit: tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

The clergyman, who recently hosted a birthday party, was said to have arrived in the UK on a visitor’s visa in 2005 and has lived in the country unlawfully since then.

Pastor Tobi Adegboye's lawyer clears the air

According to a statement shared online by Dele Olanwale, a UK-based lawyer, it described the Telegraph UK, which carried the news of his client's deportation, as ignorant.

The statement also debunked reports of Adegboyega facing deportation from the UK, which he said was for criminals

"I could not stop laughing when I read that Tobi Adegboyega faces deportation from the United Kingdom. The newspaper that carried the news was ignorant. I have acted for him as a lawyer on a personal basis and for the ministry. He is not facing deportation from the UK. That is elementary immigration laws for journalists. Deportation is for criminals. He is not," he said.

On Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's legal issues

The cleric's lawyer stated that the courts and the charity commission had issues with Adegboyega's church, but the cleric was not personally found guilty of any wrongdoings.

Tobi has lived in the UK for at least 20 years without a criminal conviction. He has contributed significantly to the British community. He has faced many challenges, but he is a winner. Many of his adversaries are from the African community. Sensationalism is an act of idiocy. It is not worth the paper it was written on. I read some comments this morning and wondered why people are so quick to make ignorant comments without facts. I wondered why there is joy in seeing people go down, including so-called pastors. Society has a big problem, as we cannot handle people who are different and want them to go down. We love people who act sheepishly with zombie traits," he added.

People react to Pastor Tobi's lawyer's statement

Read the comments below:

Alayo_91175

"Statement not signed! Name of the lawyer that said this lest you could have written or concocted this statement."

Lakesyde_:

"He get papers abi he no get?"

Muyiwa:

“I wondered why there is joy in seeing people go down including so called Pastors “

Sambest0706447:

"Thanks for sharing the light Africa people always celebrate their brothers downfall."

Meg60601189:

"Your client is a strong supporter of tinubu , he should come back and enjoy what he supports."

Pastor Tobi attends Seun Kuti's show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Seun Kuti held a concert in the UK, with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega among the popular faces who graced the event.

In one of the videos from the event that surfaced online, Seun, after joining his team on the stage for his live performance, turned his focus on Pastor Tobi, who was in what looked like the VIP section with his team.

"I love this pastor him dey enjoy him life here on earth ,baba no won know if heaven exists or not," a netizen said.

Source: Legit.ng