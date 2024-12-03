Nigerian media personality Radiogad is out to fight content creator Egungun of Lagos amid his recent scandal

Recall that a clip went viral capturing Egungun in explicit conversation with an unidentified woman via a video call

Radiogad believes that there are women out who have grievances against the influencer and has directed them on what to

Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyim, also known as Radiogad, has called on the attention and bravery of women who have implicating history with content creator Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, aka Egungun of Lagos, following his viral tape.

The OAP, who earlier criticised Egungun's explicit content, requests to hear stories of ladies with whom the influencer has crossed boundaries.

Reacting to the scandal, he taunted the internet sensation and accused him of sleeping with most of the heavily endowed women that appear on his show.

Radiogad, in a social media post, asked that victims anonymously reach out to him in his Direct Message.

"Hey Ladies, has Egungun crossed any boundaries with you? Share your stories anonymously via DM if you are comfortable."

The media host locked his comment section, so there was no reaction to his announcement.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman accused the socialite of approaching her for a hotel meeting in exchange for a connection to musician Zlatan. This came amidst rumours surrounding his viral bedroom.

The lady shared that Egungun had once asked her to meet him at a hotel in 2020 when they were both at the University of Lagos.

While Egungun has yet to officially address the scandal, he moved on to share a video of him interviewing one of his massive curvy guests.

The online creator seemed unbothered by the situation and has decided to continue pushing his content.

Egungun involved in accident with new

Benz In previous report the Nigerian media personality and content creator was involved in a car crash, to the dismay of fans.

On September 20, 2024, a video made the rounds of the social media influencer inside his crashed Benz, which he recently acquired.

In the clip, Egugun was surrounded by a large crowd of people who made videos of the situation, which appeared to have been between him and another road user whose car was also badly damaged.

