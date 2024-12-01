Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has left fans and followers looking forward to her birthday which falls in December

The movie veteran who was earlier in an online rumble with social media activist Verydarkman appears to have moved on fast

Sharing a video of her gorgeous self, the mother of two made known her excitement as she celebrated her fellow December-borns

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is enthusiastically counting down to her December birthday, shortly after her heated moment with social media activist Verydarkman.

Iyabo took to Instagram to upload a stunning video of herself in her fancy car, stating that she is celebrating in style and that there was no reason to keep quiet.

She further wished her fellow December borns a happy birthday in advance.

“DECEMBER BABIES, STAND UP! It's our birth month, and we're celebrating in style! No more keeping quiet - it's time to shine! Shoutout to all December babies, and a special advance happy birthday to us all! Rep your birthdate with pride! #DecemberBabies #BirthdayVibes #Dec21stBaby.”

See her video post below:

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nollywood actress, wrote a long letter to her arch enemy, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, over the way he has been behaving on social media.

In a post which she has deleted, Iyabo sent VDM's mother to the gallows. The mother of two also questioned her character and how she brought up the activist.

According to her, after VDM mentioned her name again, she came to the realisation that his mother failed to bring him up properly.

Ojo noted that VDM's mother's lack of initiative and dependence on her ex-husband became an issue of concern. She asked if DNA was requested to ascertain the paternity of the activist's father.

Fans celebrate Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

etbevents:

"Yea ooo it’s my birthday today 1st of December and it’s Sagittarius season and am celebrating with the queen."

folatinubu_22:

"Welcome to our Queen Mother Month ke itala wa till next year insha Allah."

mzhotitude:

"Yes ooo it my birthday tomorrow 🙌❤️❤️❤️ and my kid sister birthday today."

abbey_hairline_accessories:

"We are here 🤭💃💃💃 I can’t wait to wish myself 24th of December."

ololadeabuta_gracias:

"Auntie iyabo is already in the December children mood 😅😍💃💃 happy birthday in advance."

Iyabo Ojo advises VDM

Also in the post, the actress whose daughter is dating Tanzania singer said that VDM lacked love when he was growing up. She further added that his life experience shaped him to the beast he was today.

The movie star also mentioned that VDM has been manipulative, rude, deceitful, and a toxic narcissistic. Constantly tarnishing reputations to gain relevance. She advised him to find healing and also to forgive his parents.

The title of the book VDM could read to help him was also posted by the thespian.

