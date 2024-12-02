A video of Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage’s son Jamal in a discussion with online comedian Peller has gained the attention of many

The TikTok star who recently hung out with the music star and her family on a private jet, shared a memorable moment while on the flight

However, a viral clip saw Peller and Jamal arguing if footballers were also called celebrities, triggering reactions online

A few days back Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hazmat best known as Peller and Afrobeats diva Tiwa Savage hung out together alongside her son Jamal.

Legit.ng reported that Peller couldn't contain his joy after he had the opportunity to be on a private jet with the music star.

In the heartwarming video, he shared on his page, Peller showed how happy he was to be on the jet while capturing Tiwa Savage and her son Jamil alongside some of the singer's crew.

A snippet from their fun moment went viral online showing Peller in a discussion with Tiwa’s son Jamal.

They both argued about people who are to be referred to as celebrities. Peller noted that celebrities are only comedians musicians and dancers, But Jamal insisted that Footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo could be tagged as one.

Nothing stopping there, the TikTok star claimed that the footballer was popular and not famous.

Listen to them talk below:

Netizens react to their video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

meseleolatunbosun:

"Peller this boy sabi pass you. He mentioned the king of footballer celebrity. C Ronaldo."

__ibas0:

"Pikin say Ronaldo is Famous, you dey tell am say No he’s popular 😂😂, kini iyato."

diva_adaora:

"This peller will diminish his IQ if they spend another 10mins together."

pappyshow:

"There is a way you will fall in love with this Peller Guy Aje."

heph_zib:

"Peller must not stay with this boy for 24hrs: Jam jam will question his presence on earth: What a hilarious being! "

kristyb_60:

"Ronaldo is a footballer not a celebrity you Dey confuse the boy."

Peller begs Jarvis to have a son like Tiwa's Jamal

In a previous report, Peller and Jarvis left many in fits of laughter as they spoke about their future son.

In a viral video sighted by Legt.ng, the two TikToker were seen during live video as the male requested that the female should give him a son cute like Tiwa Savage’s son Jamal.

Reacting to Peller’s request Jarvis attacked her boyfriend for demanding such from her as she gave her reasons for doing so.

