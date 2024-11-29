Tehilah Oluchukwu Isimah, a female student of an Abuja school, emerged the winner of the 2024 edition of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) essay contest, quite to a man's delight

Reacting to the 16-year-old girl's achievement, the man recalled his last visit to her school and spoke highly of them

The National Essay Competition, organised by the UBA Foundation, is an annual contest for secondary school students in Nigeria and this year's star prize was a grant of N7.5 million

The CEO of Educare, Alex Onyia, has reacted to Tehilah Oluchukwu Isimah winning the 2024 UBA Foundation National Essay Competition.

In a tweet on X, Alex spoke highly of Tehilah's school, Everest Heights Int’l Academy, which is located in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Tehilah Oluchukwu Isimah won the 2024 National Essay Competition. Photo Credit: @winexviv

Source: Twitter

Alex posted a picture of Tehilah and a woman all smiles as they posed with her trophy and the UBA Foundation competition award.

Alex said he recently got wind of Tehilah's feat, adding that her school is one of the schools he admires.

According to him, the school has maths genuises and use his Educare product daily. Alex tweeted:

"I got this good news this evening that 16 years old Tehilah Oluchukwu Isimah won the UBA foundation national essay competition. Her price money is N7.5M.

"I was in her school in May. She attends Everest Heights Int’l Academy, Gwagwalada in Abuja. This is one of the schools I admire. They also have lots of maths geniuses.

"They use educare daily."

See his tweet below:

People celebrate Tehilah Oluchukwu Isimah

@ChiSquare05 said:

"Congratulations to her🎊."

@jibuakey said:

"Congratulations ada mmadu."

@AbatanSamson said:

"Congratulations to her!"

@Esybest1 said:

"Awesome. Congratulations to her."

@PPTIKHOME said:

"Congratulations to her, family, and the school."

@Belizid said:

"Congratulations. Keep it up dear."

@iamtgbanks said:

"Uniben prize money for best graduating student is 5 thousand naira till date."

Full list UBA Foundation essay competition winners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the full list of winners of the National Essay Competition (NEC) organised by the UBA Foundation.

The competition provides a platform for students to showcase their writing skills and engage in critical thinking on various topics. It also aims to inspire young minds and nurture their intellectual capabilities. Winners receive significant prizes, including educational grants that can be used towards their university education.

Since its inception, the National Essay Competition has seen thousands of students participate from different regions of Nigeria. The rigorous selection process involves multiple rounds of assessments to identify the top essays. The UBA Judges comprise distinguished educators and writers who evaluate submissions based on originality, clarity, and coherence.

Source: Legit.ng