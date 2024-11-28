Ekene Umenwa Opens Up on How Crossing Paths With Her Husband and Why She Kept Their Love Hidden
- Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa spoke excitedly about her marriage to her heartthrob Alex Kleanson
- In a media chat, the thespian disclosed reasons she kept her relationship out of social media until she was ready to make it known
- The screen diva, known for her strong Christian faith advised single ladies on how to handle marriage pressure
Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa stirred emotions online with the beautiful tale of how she met her husband Alex Kleanson.
In an interview video, the movie star revealed that it was business that brought them together 5 years ago.
Ekene noted that they both started as friends until Alex started to develop feelings for her then later on along the line she fell for him.
When asked about why she kept their relationship secret, the thespian disclosed that she wasn’t ready to put her affairs in public until she was convinced spiritually to do so.
Ekene further advised single women not to allow themselves to be under pressure about marriage.
Watch her talk below:
See how fans reacted to Ekene Umenwa’s video
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
mercilyn_mercy:
"Fine brother."
itoetheresiamesoe:
"But Ada and decon could have make a perfect couple only God knows what happened between this two 🔥🔥🔥 more grace ekene."
st.eve_and_white_skincare:
"Ekene na very good fellow, Dem train her well."
abigail_destiny9:
"Ooooh soo beutifull."
expensivecomedy01:
"Girls Shebi una Dey learn from Ekene."
chikadibia_light_:
"She married right. The man no be caro white man 😂😂. The man is Confirm Igbo man."
officialemmanueljonathan:
"Hmmm this one everybody is talking about how they meet their husbands and wives , Stanley u no go tell us your own. Abi make I no loud am."
Ekene Umenwa berated over Mother Mary's outfit
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ekene Umenwa had been criticised over her viral maternity photoshoot in which she emulated the portrait of Holy Mary.
Delta State Governor's assistant Ossai Ovie Success called on the actress to beg for forgiveness as he described her actions as disrespectful to the Catholic Church.
His post, which has since gone viral, triggered a heated debate on social media, with netizens taking sides.
Source: Legit.ng
