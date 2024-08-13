Ibom Air has denied allegations of ticket racketeering and poor handling of flight check-ins by its officials

The airline has expressed its commitment to transparency, integrity, and strict adherence to ethics

Claims surfaced on social media that the airline's officials were engaging in ticket hoarding and selling them at inflated prices to the highest bidders

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Ibom Air has denied allegations of ticket racketeering and poor handling of flight check-ins at its Port Harcourt station, describing it as “baseless and unfounded’’.

In a statement issued and signed by Aniekan Essienette, General Manager of Marketing and Communications, the airline said that its staff adhere to the highest standards of integrity and transparency.

Ibom Air denies allegations of ticket racketeering Photo credit: Ibom Air

Source: Getty Images

Ibom Air defend operation

The commercial airline owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government also noted that it follows international aviation standards, including strict adherence to flight closure times.

The statement reads:

"Ibom Air has become aware of recent allegations concerning our handling of flight check-ins and ticketing procedures and unfounded accusations of ticket racketeering at our Port Harcourt station.

"We categorically reject these baseless claims. Our staff operate with the highest level of integrity and are committed to serving our customers fairly and transparently.

"It is our policy, in keeping with international standards, that check-ins close 45 minutes before departure for domestic flights.

"This ensures timely departures and minimizes delays. We highly recommend that passengers arrive on time for their flights to make for a comfortable and stress-free travel experience.Passengers boarding rules."

In the statement, Ibom Air also clarified the airline's handling of "Go-show" passengers who arrive without a pre-booked ticket.

It emphasised that these passengers are informed if the flight is fully booked and are only accommodated if seats become available after all pre-booked passengers have checked in.

The airline explained:

"We adhere to IATA's guidelines in handling 'Go-show' passengers. These passengers arrive early without a pre-booked ticket and are duly informed if the flight is full.

"It is strictly their informed decision to be waitlisted as "Go show" passengers, and they are accommodated only if seats are available after all booked, early, and on-time passengers have been served"

Ticket fraud allegations

The airline further stressed that its officials are not engaging in ticket hoarding to resell to the highest bidders and inflated prices.

The airline stated:

“We ensure our ticketing process is transparent and secured, leaving no room for such practices. Any attempt to undermine these standards will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken.

“We value your trust in Ibom Air and are unwavering in our commitment to maintaining the highest service standards

"Ibom Air operates under strict ethical standards, and our staff are prohibited from engaging in any form of racketeering or corruption. We ensure our ticketing process is transparent and secure, leaving no room for such practices.

"Any attempt to undermine these standards will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken."

