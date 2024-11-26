Angela Okorie has revealed how a lady reached out to her on Instagram to unblock her while using another account

The actress asked the lady about what she did that made her block her, and she said she made hateful comments on her page

Angela opened up about who sent the fan to make hateful comments on her page and used the opportunity to share how much people love her

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has shared how a netizen begged her to unblock her on Instagram and she opened up on what she did.

The lady said that Angela's colleagues instructed her to make hateful comments on her post and she noted that she just hates Angela. However, she doesn't hate her anymore and she revealed that it was the actress' colleagues who gave her the instruction.

Angela Okorie reveals how her colleagues used a lady to insult her online. Image credit: @realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

According to Angela, she has developed a thick skin for her negative comments because they do not get to her. In addition, they do not stop her from being the good person that she is nor stop people from loving her.

The movie star noted that no matter how good a person is, some people will still dislike him or her. Nevertheless, it should not stop the person from doing good.

Angela has been involved in some controversies and the recent was her fight with Zubby Michael. However, the role interpreters have reconciled.

See Angela Okorie's post in the link.

Check out some of the reactions to Angel Okorie's post below:

@lifestyle_withmummy_rina':

"Angela na only you one dey that Nollywood wey all your colleagues dey hate you? Abeg rest."

@emmanuella___ella:

"This one don start again, always fighting, every time."

@babygirloflagos23:

"You should have mentioned the colleague nah, Angela wey we know for dun tag and drag that colleague today. Cloutina."

@kellylucy04:

"Good ke? When your the one attacking all of your colleagues. Delulu."

Angela Okorie attacks rumour mongers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Angela Okorie has once again reacted to reports that she was forcefully evicted from her mansion in Lagos.

Recall that a video went viral on the internet showing properties outside a house, claiming that they belonged to the movie star.

In a recent update, the mother of one made known her plans to deal with those peddling such rumours about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng