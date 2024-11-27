A video from Davido's recent interview, where he gave a special shout-out to his wife, Chioma Adeleke, is circulating on social media

A clip showed Davido blushing when the show host asked him to give a shout-out to Chioma as he disclosed how long they had been together

Davido's reaction as he spoke about his wife has left many of his fans and followers gushing as they shared comments about the singer

Another video from music star Davido's interview on a show in the US has emerged. In it, he was seen giving a special shout-out to his wife, Chioma Adeleke, also known as Chef Chi.

The show host told Davido to shout out to Chioma in the video that has since gone viral.

Davido says he and Chioma have been together for almost twelve years. Credit: theballeralertshow/goldmynetv

The DMW boss went on to share that Chioma has been with him for almost twelve years as he gushed about her and their twins.

Davido also assured Chioma of his love forever.

"Shout out to my wife Mrs chioma adeleke , mother of my beautiful twins. she’s been my girl for almost 12 years , I love you and I got you for life," the singer said blushing.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido, while peaking on The Baller Alert show, also named Odumodu, the current biggest rapper in Nigeria, while he compared Chike to US star Bryston Tiller.

Watch video as Davido gives a shout to Chioma

Fans gush as Davido speaks about Chioma

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

gylliananthonette:

"And she will continue to be your girl for a very long time, you guys will only shed tears of Joy."

30bgnurse:

"That blushing talking about her is everything Poor Chioma thinking she love Davido more than everyone, where you wan put us? We the online by force family members."

chichineblett:

"See me smiling like mumu."

jhany_manny:

"So Chioma go Dey think say she love davido pass me."

lladydana87:

"If you dated her for 12 yrs, it means Chioma is not in her 20s. You guys be deceiving us on the net. Anyway I love her."

Davido and Chioma in Las Vegas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido and Chioma visited Las Vegas, United States.

Videos and pictures of Davido, Chioma, and his team having a pleasant time in Las Vegas also trended online.

In one of the pictures, Davido, Chioma, and the singer's crew are seen at a dining table while the couple posed for pictures.

