Singer Bloody Civilian has been hit with a N200 billion lawsuit by Akwa Ibom-based preacher Helen Ukpabio and her daughter

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bloody Civilian had made a disturbing allegation against Helen Ukpabio, which went viral

The singer has also broken her silence on the lawsuit as numerous netizens threw their weights behind her

Nigerian singer and activist Bloody Civilian Emoseh Khamofu has responded to a N200 billion lawsuit filed against her by preacher Helen Ukpabio and her daughter, Imaobong Elijah Ukpabio.

Legit.ng recently reported that the lawsuit was filed over Bloody Civilian's comments, where she accused Ukpabio of promoting harmful practices, referencing accusations from her past and an alleged travel ban by the UK.

Bloody Civilian responds to lawsuits

The fast-rising singer expressed shock while making funny comments about it.

In a tweet, she intended to double her hustle to meet the compensation amount.

“Guys they just sued me for 200 billion naira. This December I will be adding the following to my services: Weddings (preferably Yoruba), Naming ceremony (no twins), Stand up comedy, Club hosting, Birthday party(no gen z) Settling of family dispute (no Benin people),” she tweeted.

See her tweet below:

See another tweet by Bloody Civilian below:

Netizens react to Bloody Civilian's response

Read some of the comments below:

Vicgidd:

"Make I help you find gig, Kai 200 billion Where we wan see am now? Chai."

theeadejoke:

"please can you do carol?"

bigOla_mide:

"200 billion ke First send acct for 200 naira, make we dey collect am small small."

AlexVivyNnabue:

"Please will you collect Father Christmas work too?"

tinugrills:

"Cos where you wan see am."

veeiye:

"Maybe they want to use Bloody Civilian to buy that black tile 750 million naira house in Lekki."

