A video has captured how Portable reacted after hearing Wizkid's latest song Kese at a club while he was having fun

In the recording, the hype man was busy hyping him when the DJ started playing Kese, and he couldn't hold himself again

The clip sparked series of reactions among fans, who were happy to see the singer's reaction to the new song

Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus better known as Portable has shown love to his colleague, Ayodeji Balogun with what he did at a club.

The controversial singer was having fun at an entertainment hub in Canada when his reaction was captured as Kese was played by the disc jockey.

Video of Portable at club goes viral. Photo credit@portablebabey

Source: Instagram

The hype man was busy singing his praises when the DJ switched the beat. She started playing Kese and Portable reacted to it.

Portable sprays DJ

Out of excitement, the Zeh Nation boss stood up and walked to the DJ to spray dollar notes. The lady was also surprised and excited at the same time after seeing the amount of money she got from Portable.

Recall that Portable had blasted Wizkid once, when he had a beef with Davido a few months ago.

See the video here:

Reactions of fans to Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video of Portable at a club. Here are some of the comments below:

@Rinzbounce01:

"I don laugh Taya when I see the video."

@Adeyhemii30:

"Werey lost home training."

@EmmyWr1d:

"Portable no need hits to dey chop life."

@Swic6ix:

"This werey no dey ever sing that Skepta verse."

@Laguda100

"As the dj comot kese baba say this one no serious."

@truelysec:

"Wizkid has cheat code to Afro music."

@Rinzbounce01:

"I don laugh Taya when I see the video."

@pizul_:

"Portable go dey park money inside pocket like say nah aboki way dey ride okada."

Portable compares self to Wizkid to blasts Abuga

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer had replied his former signee, Abuga, who made a video to tackle him about the way he treats his artistes.

Abuga had claimed that Portable does giveaways while the people living with him starve.

Reacting to the claim, Portable blasted Abuga, and compared himself to Davido and Wizkid, noting that they only sign OGs.

Source: Legit.ng