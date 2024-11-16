Nigerian TikTok star DJ Chicken has finally traveled to the United Kingdom to the joy of several fans

The live streamer took to his social media page to share the news with netizens, and his video went viral

Videos of DJ Chicken in the UK raised an online discussion about his lifestyle taking him far in life

Nigerian TikTok star Ademola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, is making headlines after he finally travelled to the United Kingdom.

The social media influencer announced the news by posting a series of videos of himself in a foreign land on his official Instagram page.

In one clip, DJ Chicken described himself as a bushman who was now in the UK. He also promised to show fans many things while in the foreign country.

In his words:

“My fans I am now in UK, a bush man in the UK at last! Last last, na everybody go chop breakfast. Last last, na everybody dey go London. You people’s eyes will see this time, I’m now in UK.”

In another post, DJ Chicken shared a video of him at a popular UK restaurant, Enish. He posed beside the restaurant’s signpost and shaded his fellow TikTok stars in his caption.

He wrote:

“Number 1 Nigeria tiktok influencer to collect 20 show booked in the uk where are those my colleagues my famz they no get glory Azapuuu I don use them all una no gree for una boss now.”

Reactions as DJ Chicken travels to UK

The videos of DJ Chicken in the UK raised a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

Mazitundeednut:

“Some people go dey say him dey cr@se, him dey cr@se. Oh boy, the cr@se don carry am go abroad Oo!”

poshest_hope:

“Awww he has gone to meet mummy of Lagos. Mommy of Lagos and daddy of Lagos in UK 🤣.”

morattywearss:

“E nko b like say uk na achievements now oo😂😂.”

Chibankchibuezepatric:

“Why him get composure like that 🤔.”

rashperry2022:

“You fit Dey uk make you no Dey ok.”

Pejrealityhomesandproperties:

“The first normal video he has done in a very long time 😂.”

ify_april:

“We no go hear word again oh 😂.”

Iniabasi._:

“UK is in serious trouble😂.”

yomideee__:

“Them go know say person enter Uk😂.”

