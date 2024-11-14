Senator Ben Murray Bruce has shared his dream about the entertainment industry in Nigeria

The former lawmaker was at the 4th Peace Anyiam Osigwe (PAO) Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference which held recently

In chat with Legit.ng, he shared his plan to revival the cinema in Nigeria and his plan to venture into movie making

Senator, Ben Murray Bruce has shared his plan to ventrue into movie making in a bid to champion cinema revival in Nigeria.

The politician, who set up Silverbird with his father was at the 4th Peace Anyiam Osigwe (PAO) Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference where he spoke about his plan with Legit.ng.

Ben Murray Bruce speaks about Nigerian entertainment industry Photo credit@benmbruce

Source: Instagram

We will address fundamental issues - Ben Bruce

While speaking about his plan to revival cinema in Ngeria, Ben Bruce said he was going to start movie making. According to him, he has a script and all the fundamental issues will be raised in it.

"The entertainment industry is a very successful one. In all the thiings I did, I have never made one move about movie making but now, I will. I am working on a script and I know we will get it right. We will deal with fundamental issues."

Peace Anyiam Osigwe inspired it

The former lawmaker also spoke on how late Peace Anyiam Osigwe inspired him to go back into entertainment.

"Peace came to my house one day and asked me why I abandoned entertainment and became a politician. I have known her since she was six years old. She used to come to our house on her bicycle. Her brothers also used to come riding their bicycle."

I was duped of $3.5m

While trying to invest in the entertainment industry in Kenya, Ben Bruce said he lost $3.5million in the process.

"I was called to buy a cinema complex in Kenya for $3.5 million. I transferred the money and my South African partner registered it in his name. That was how I lost that huge investment. I have a studio in Los Angeles and I am battling wih litigation with one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood."

US entertainment leaders were born in Ajegunle

The Silverbird CEO, who invited Chidinma Adetshina to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria pageant also stated that leaders in the US entertainment industry were born in rural environment like Ajegunle.

He said:

"You have to learn to finance creativity. When I go to Ajegunle and I see kids fighting, I see future leaders learning how to be tough. But some people see them as crooks. Leaders of entertainment in the US today were born in their Ajegunle."

