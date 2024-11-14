Verydarkman has reacted to some netizens who misunderstood his dance after his case with Femi Falana and Falz was adjourned till January 2025

He said he wasn't rejoicing because he won the case and shared how his lawyers were better than that of the Falanas in court

The media personality also used the opportunity to hail his fans for standing by him and showing up at the court premises

Media personality Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM) has opened up on what transpired during his court case with singer Folarin Falana, aka Falz, and his father Femi Falana (SAN).

Verydarkman reacts to netizens dragging him after his court case with Femi Falana and Falz. Image credit: @femi_falana, @verydarkbalckman, @falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

VDM said he wasn't dancing in his earlier video because he won the court case but for the fact that he has not lost the case. He sent a shout-out to his lawyers including Deji Adeyanju for defending him gallantly and flooring the Falanas, who are known for their legal background.

Femi Falana and his wife Funmi are Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN). According to VDM, he and his lawyers were not intimidated by the veteran lawyers and noted that what some people wished for him did not come to pass. He added that he has lost respect for the Falanas and nothing would happen to him.

VDM hails his supporters

The media personality also noted that the love from his supporters outside the courtroom was massive. He reaffirmed that he was fighting corruption and claimed that he did not defame the Falanas.

Recall that the Falanas sued VDM for defamation of character after he made some insinuations that Falz could be having an affair with the same gender.

He also stated that he has lost respect for Femi Falana for his alleged involvement in crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky's prison case.

Watch the video below:

Falz slams Verydarkman with lawsuit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Falz had responded to the accusation that he was involved in the aversion of crossdresser Bobrisky's prison stay.

In an audio shared by Verydarkman, Falz and his father, Femi Falana, were alleged to have collected money to help Bobrisky get a better place in the correctional centre.

Falz had filed a lawsuit against Verydarkman, stating his role in the matter and gave the media personality 24 hours to retract his statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng