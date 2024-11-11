A lady who is currently at the university has shared the difficulties she is facing in her chosen course of study

The lady said the mathematical calculations associated with the course are giving her a lot of headaches

When she shared a video of the calculations, many social media users recognised the course as economics

A lady at the university made a video sharing her frustration with the course she chose.

The lady is studying economics and she is facing a lot of difficulties understanding some aspects of it.

The lady said her course of study is giving her headache. Photo credit: TikTok/Oyin Osikoya.

Source: TikTok

In her video, Oyin Osikoya indicated that some parts of the course are giving her headaches.

Oyin said nothing in life had stressed her the way the course was stressing her.

She said she was confused, and even her classmates were confused, and she could not ask them for help.

Oyin is, however, maintaining a positive spirit as she noted that she would overcome all the challenges.

Her words:

"Maintaining happiness because someday this will be the good old days."

Some social media users who saw the calculations she shared immediately said it was economics and noted how difficult it could be.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Oyin's post

@Opceeeeee said:

"Econometrics. This course stressed me so much."

@julietoyamenda said:

"Economics not a joke ohhh."

@inyourdreams said:

"If I catch the person that removed numbers from math ehn."

@che_s0om said:

"So I’m not suffering now… father God."

@Mideee said:

"Pele oko mii. Accounting dey for you, na you go do Economics."

@Alozie Stella said:

"Econometrics will do you dirty. Eco 401 and 402 Omo."

@Life with Eva said:

"Use chatGPT to break it down and understand it better. trust me. It works."

@Timileyin said:

"Oyin that her smile lightens the world."

@tami said:

"Everyone gathered in front of the board is cracking me up."

Lady graduates after studying engineering

In a related story, a Nigerian lady graduated with a semester GPA of 5.0 after recording straight A's in all her university courses.

The lady, Ifeoluwa Ajetumobi, studied engineering, and she cleared all final year courses, including her project, with distinctions.

Ifeoluwa said her mother was overwhelmed with joy when she saw her excellent academic performance in school.

