Nigerian content creator Peller and Nollywood star Obio Oluebube made it to the faces of netizens recently

The two screen stars met in a parking lot, and Peller was stunned by the height of the actress

After he exchanged a heartfelt hug with the small-sized actress, the influencer casually pointed out what he noticed about both of them

Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, recently met with his senior colleague, Nollywood actress Obio Oluebube, in an amusing and memorable encounter.

The interaction quickly went viral, sparking laughter online, as Peller embraced the petite actress during their first meeting.

The meeting, which appeared to take place in a shopping complex, showed an excited Peller approaching Oluebube, who was walking toward him.

As they got closer, Peller knelt down to greet the actress and jokingly remarked that her body size was roughly the same proportion as his head.

Peller said:

“My head big pass ur body.”

Oluebube, taken off guard by the remark, chuckled over it.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Peller and Oluebube's meeting

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

nuel_memes:

"He went down to her size she won’t feel mocked."

bagofmilli:

"Dem b the same age oh if the girl no senior ham self ."

jokey_sleek:

"Pele no know whether she’s an adult or not 😂 baba just kneel down."

olamideal3:

"I’m not sure Peller fit see heaven enter Only My Big pass all your body."

ipaulo_sleeem:

"His been silly telling her only my head big pass your body I don’t know why guys find this one funny."

ola__wealth__:

"Seeing is hard work and consistency, some of you ode! Still hating on the boy."

naijascoopblog:

"You see those people wey dey run carry camera? Na them dey always ab¥se peller for this IG He’s not funny, lmao."

Funny video of Oluebube & Peter Obi trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting about a video of Oluebube and former Labour Party Presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The clip stirred a lot of reactions on social media when the small-sized actress got the opportunity to meet Peter Obi for the first time.

Something the small-sized actress did in the viral clip got people talking.

