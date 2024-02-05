A Nigerian man on TikTok has sparked a massive uproar over a clip he shared online of himself begging small-statured Nollywood actress Oluebube

In the viral clip, the young man knelt on the floor wailing profusely, asking Nigerians to help him beg Oluebube to accept his love proposal

He noted that he has sent several messages to Oluebube on social media, but she has refused to respond to all his efforts

A Nigerian man named Ezenri Obowo sparked a massive uproar on social media after a video of him professing his love publicly for Nollywood actress Obi Oluebube went viral.

In a video posted online by Ezenri, he begged Nigerians to help him get Oluebube to accept his love proposal.

A video of a Nigerian man begging for Oluebube's love publicly while on his knees goes viral. Photo credit: @obi.oluebube_c/@ezenriobowo

Source: Instagram

He noted in his public appeal that he could not live without Oluebube. Ezenri, in the trending clip, was seen crying profusely while on his knees, begging Nigerians for their help.

Nigerian man cries for Oluebube's love

The Nigerian man in his video shunned people from telling him that Oluebube was a kid. He stated that the small-sized actress is above 18 and was old enough to decide by herself if she wants to be in a relationship.

Ezenri also revealed that he had sent Oluebube several DMs but she has refused to respond to his messages.

Watch the disturbing video below:

Nigerians react to Ezenri Obowo's video

See how netizens reacted to the viral video of Ezenri Obowo's video begging for Oluebube's love:

@ahmedhassan:

"Na money u need not Oluebube."

@kadijatuborborbarr:

"Oluebube will reply in peace if you're lucky."

@Okekeifeaomaa:

"lets hear from Oluebube first before you go and hang yourself."

@rejoicebaby:

"Oluebube come and meet your sweet heart, I trust you."

@akwareracheal:

"For sure mee too I can't live wit Oluebube."

@fineness love:

Oluebube oya come and see your bone of bone oo."

@suttonelliot:

"Many are mad but few are roaming."

@diamondpreal:

"Wetin dey worry this old papa no be spiritual husband be this."

