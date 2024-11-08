Nigerian singer Shallipopi is making headlines over claims about the planet Pluto collapsing soon

The music star spotted a tweet where it was said that the celestial body would cease to exist in 2030, and he reacted

Shallipopi’s reaction to planet Pluto collapsing despite his fan base being known as Plutomania had fans talking

Nigerian singer Crown Uzama, aka Shallipopi, reacted online after it was claimed that planet Pluto would soon fall.

Just recently, an X user identified as @Augusttmooon took to the microblogging platform to say that in the year 2030, planet Pluto will collapse.

They also complained bitterly that the planet is always facing problems.

Fans speak as Shallipopi reacts to planet Pluto collapsing in 2030. Photos: @theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

In their words:

“Pluto will collapse by 2030, why is this planet always going through something.”

See the tweet below:

Shallipopi reacts to planet Pluto collapsing in 2030

Shortly after the X user made their claim about planet Pluto collapsing, Nigerian singer Shallipopi wasted no time in reacting.

It is important to note that the music star’s fanbase is called Plutomania, as he prides himself in being the boss of their planet.

In reaction to the collapse news, Shallipopi shared a heartbreak emoji to show his sadness at the news. See his post below:

Reactions as Shallipopi reacts to Pluto’s collapse

Shallipopi’s reaction to the claim that Pluto would collapse in 2030 went viral and left many Nigerian netizens amused. Read some of their comments below:

Veezy asked the singer where he will live now:

Chim advised Shallipopi to become the president of Venus:

This fan asked the singer to do something about the impending doom:

High Thinker wondered if the news was affecting his career:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

igwe_adaobiii:

“😢How we go do am now.”

__baby.tems__:

“Ohhh no 💀.”

Dayvidagbojiwe:

“ever since y'all said Pluto wasn't a planet, boy has been clinically depressed.”

kristybluess:

“Is u and ur family that'll collapse😂 Mtcheeeww.”

stateekmajor:

“This is disrespect to Plutomanians as a whole.😅😅😅🙌.”

benny_ezekiel02:

“Worldwide plutomania😂.”

Ndianapsalm:

“Last borns are always going through a lot 😢.”

barbiebeatrice:

“There always something happening to them last borns.”

_doyin_xoxo:

“Pluto presido sorry o😂.”

Zhi_amaka:

“How Oba Pluto go do now????😢”

zeexkmojo:

“That na normal thing.”

_ms.chi_:

“Where shalli go pack him citizens go now😂??”

_esther_zasoti:

“😂😂😂our president is sad.”

Benny_gold__:

“Presido find where we go stay ooo😂.”

Shallipopi cries as mum carries him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported earlier that Shallipop shared a video of how he was treated after he got back home to his mother.

In the video seen on social media, the Plutomania record label owner was crying like a baby as he hugged his mother tightly.

He held onto her for a few minutes while the cash he was holding started falling off.

