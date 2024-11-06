Twin brothers John and James Makonjuola have received accolades on social media due to their services in London

The Nigerian twin brothers go about cleaning public spaces no one asked them to clean and this impressed netizens

They take pride in doing it and people have praised them for keeping the streets clean without being paid

Twin brothers from Nigeria are trending online due to the services they offer in the streets of London.

The twin brothers are identified as John and James Makonjuola and they go about cleaning public spaces.

The twins have been praised for their cleaning services. Photo credit: Instagram/makagroup_services.

In a post by BBC London, the twins said they love cleaning places no one asked them to clean.

What impressed netizens is that they twins do the job without receiving payment for it.

One of them, John said:

"It has definitely been going well. Since we started cleaning places that nobody asked us to clean everything changed. We hadn't realised how much it would help the community, we just wanted to show people how good we were at cleaning. We realised that we liked doing it and people liked us doing it so we kept going. Initially I was surprised, I didn't know that it would take off in the way that it did, and I didn't think they would like it as much as they do. We didn't think it would reach anywhere near what it has today."

He said strangers are often surprised when they see them doing the job. However, he said they are not bothered.

His words:

"We get weird looks all the time, there is not a time where we don't get people asking what we are doing. Sometimes they look at us with disgust, or just confusion as to why we are doing it. We have gotten it all, but we love their reactions. If anything, that reaction fuels us."

Watch the video below:

