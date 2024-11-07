Nigerian Afrobeat singer Asake has just copped his first car in the United States, a 2025 G-Wagon

The singer shared the sweet news with his social media family as he shared a picture via his IG story

There have also been videos of him cruising the streets of the US with his new whip as fans celebrate his new feat

Award-winning Nigerian singer Asake, whose real name is Ololade Ahmed, has joined the big league musicians as he splashes whopping millions on his very first car in the United States.

The singer announced his feat through an Instagram post that showed him sitting in the trunk of his brand-new 2025 G-wagon.

The news of Asake's new feat spread like wildfire on social media, as many of his friends and well-wishers were jubilant and showered congratulatory messages on him.

A video of the "Lungu Boy" crooner was also spotted on the streets of X, where he was seen enjoying a ride in his new baby.

See video of Asake's car here:

Recall that Asake's nuggets drew the attention of social media users after he advised the public not to be humble.

According to him, being humble makes people take one for granted, which some of his fans agreed.

Peeps congratulate Asake

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@OCIMS_J:

"Crazyyyyy 🥶."

@Alphaola2:

"This Asake is HIM."

@Per_Fect_01:

"U self y u no check price well b4 u post this car pass dat amount my gee."

@BankzTweets:

"He’s HIM."

@Mayokun97:

"Mr Money Rora🫡💐🎉❤️."

@Gideonmile642:

"2024 G-wagon is from 700million ....how much is 2025?"

@saintkrizy:

"This boy get money true true."

@Adedeji64836183:

"Congratulations lungu boy 🛞❤️🛞."

Asake Cruises in old school Camero Impala

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Asake has stirred emotions online with his sophisticated knack for classy things.

A clip of the singer cruising in a refurbished Camero Impala stirred mixed reactions online.

In the viral clip, the singer was spotted cruising around with his newly acquired old-school whip, and his fans couldn't get enough of it.

