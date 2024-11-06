Veekee James wears many hats and one of them is acting and she does it effortlessly in her skits

The fashion designer and her husband Femi Atere decided to try out a 'new business' and Veekee had to support her partner

However, she was not comfortable with how one of their 'customers' behaved and she decided to close down the business

Celebrity stylist Victoria James, aka Veekee James, caused her fans to laugh as she decided to support her husband Femi Atere in his driving business.

In the skit, Femi was driving a 'korope' (small Danfo bus) while Veekee was the conductor, and she beckoned on passengers to their bus.

The first passenger was a lady who wanted to sit beside the driver but the fashion designer wasn't comfortable with it. She said the lady should not sit beside her husband, however, the lady insisted.

Veekee and the female passenger engaged in an argument before the former asked the latter to get down from their bus. At this point, Veekee said she and her husband would no longer do the business and they should look for something else to do.

While Veekee tackled Femi for carrying passengers with big backsides, he noted that the passenger wanted to spoil his life. The video got their fans laughing as Veekee shared it on her Instagram page.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Veekee James, husband's bus business

Several reactions have trailed Veekeee James and her husband's bus business skit. See some of the comments below:

@femi_atere:

"@veekee_james ifemi I like how you change am for that lady."

@folagade_banks:

"Chaii i saw this video first guys and trust me I lost it the moment I saw it! Femi femo na Nollywood remain for you like this o. Na you gangan dey influence veekee."

@iamnasboi:

"Veekee go use jealousy spoil femo business."

@adefunkeee:

"You both are insane o…at this point egbon mi @femi_atere you need to start acting cause what is that voice."

@shopetalprocurement:

"Deji what did I just watch. Abi my eyes dey scratch mi @femi_atere. I love this."

@kemlahcakes:

"Mr Atere don enter am."

Veekee James makes request from husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James is known for flaunting her husband Femi Atere aside from showing off her gorgeous styles.

The celebrity stylist and her husband took a walk to the river and they decided to play a game which the both of them laughing.

Veekee James asked her husband to jump inside the river or go back to his ex, Femi chose not to jump into the river and this made the couple argue playfully.

