Veekee James is an embodiment of many things, and she does them effortlessly, which gets her commendations from her fans

In a video, she showed off her cooking skills as she shared how she prepared a sumptuous guinea fowl sauce

The fashion designer had her fans hailing her and noting that her husband, Femi Atere, must have bagged a treasure

Celebrity stylist Victoria James, aka Veekee James, gave her fans some cooking tips as she shared the process of making guinea fowl sauce.

Veekee James shares the process of making guinea fowl sauce. Image credit: veekee_james

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram page, she shared a video of herself cutting the roasted guinea fowl. Her ground pepper and chopped onions were ready for the cooking process.

She set her pot on fire and added palm oil. The fashion designer then poured onions, seasoning, ground pepper, and tomatoes into the pot. She added crayfish, vegetables, and more seasoning before adding the guinea fowl to the sauce.

Veekee James stirred the sauce, added water and covered it to boil. After the food was ready, she served it on a white plate.

Her fans hailed her cooking skills and noted that her husband, Femi Atere, bagged a premium woman.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Veekee James' guinea fowl sauce

Check out some of the reactions to Veekee James' guinea fowl sauce below:

@aanuoluwamercy:

"Mr. Atere don win Jackpot for life."

@christabellecakes:

"I just wonder how Veekee combines all these activities and still shows up daily, beautifully and consistently is so amazing."

@90s_babigirlie:

"Thank you for making me not feel guilty for always using plenty of crayfish in all my dishes, as I put crayfish even in my indomie. Crayfish is a must in my food sha."

@roseodiye:

"You fine. You get sense. You get respect. You get handwork. You sabi cook = wife Material Pro max."

Veekee James cooks 5 meals for husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James proved that aside from making gorgeous outfits, she was also a good cook.

She displayed her cooking skills in a video as she narrated that she prepared five different meals within four hours.

The celebrity stylist noted that she did not have enough ingredients in the house and had to manage what was available.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng