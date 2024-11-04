Kassia was surrounded by her fans and loved ones as she celebrated her 31st birthday on November 3, 2024

Fans of the former Big Brother Naija housemate threw her a surprise bash and gifted her luxuriously

Part of the gifts were N5 million, and other items, which caused her to break into tears mid-celebration

Kassia Sule's fans gave her a befitting birthday celebration as she turned 31. The former Big Brother Naija housemate, married to the winner of the show's 9th season, added another year on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Legit.ng sighted a video circulating on social media that captured the moment the reality TV star was handed her dummy cheque of N5 million, which was transferred to her account immediately.

Fans spoil Kassia with gifts

It was also reported that 31 luxurious boxes were presented to the celebrant to signify her new age. In the clip, Kassia could be seen tearing up as she was presented with her gifts while her husband and fans consoled her.

See post here:

Mrs Sule also had dinner afterwards, and her friends and co-stars from the just concluded BBNaija show attended. Her best friend, Victoria, also attended to support her friend.

How fans reacted to Kassia's birthday gift

Read some comments below:

@vik_toh_riah:

"Kassia is the now the richest housemate."

@austinetyler:

"For this economy, una give me 5m say make i no cry? I go too cry with catarrh for nose sef."

@bluowee:

"Kassia, the only housemate with 3 fanbases. Kaysquard, Kastoria, and Kaystars. Happy birthday."

@iam_tyfanny:

"Odogwu fan base for a reason 🙌🔥❤ we don’t play 🌶️."

@millians_tasty:

"Wetin she wear?"

@charmedcrazy_13:

"Love is such a beautiful thing, may you always be surrounded with genuine people Kassia."

@nanavibe23:

"Gift choking the queen of kaysquad right, front and center 😍😍😍. You are love baby."

Onyeka shows amazement as fans gift

Meanwhile, BBNaija's Onyeka might have left the show, but her fans have not stopped showing her how much they love her.

They organised a surprise for her after the season nine edition of the show ended, which caught her unaware.

She was excited at her fans' actions and noted that what they did for her was too much, so she thanked them profusely.

Source: Legit.ng