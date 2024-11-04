Emotional Kassia Burst in Tears as Fans Bombard Her With Gifts, Money: "For This Economy?"
- Kassia was surrounded by her fans and loved ones as she celebrated her 31st birthday on November 3, 2024
- Fans of the former Big Brother Naija housemate threw her a surprise bash and gifted her luxuriously
- Part of the gifts were N5 million, and other items, which caused her to break into tears mid-celebration
Kassia Sule's fans gave her a befitting birthday celebration as she turned 31. The former Big Brother Naija housemate, married to the winner of the show's 9th season, added another year on Sunday, November 3, 2024.
Legit.ng sighted a video circulating on social media that captured the moment the reality TV star was handed her dummy cheque of N5 million, which was transferred to her account immediately.
Fans spoil Kassia with gifts
Priscilla Ojo's fiance Juma gushes over her, she asks to fast foward wedding date: "I miss u oko mi"
It was also reported that 31 luxurious boxes were presented to the celebrant to signify her new age. In the clip, Kassia could be seen tearing up as she was presented with her gifts while her husband and fans consoled her.
See post here:
Mrs Sule also had dinner afterwards, and her friends and co-stars from the just concluded BBNaija show attended. Her best friend, Victoria, also attended to support her friend.
How fans reacted to Kassia's birthday gift
Read some comments below:
@vik_toh_riah:
"Kassia is the now the richest housemate."
@austinetyler:
"For this economy, una give me 5m say make i no cry? I go too cry with catarrh for nose sef."
@bluowee:
"Kassia, the only housemate with 3 fanbases. Kaysquard, Kastoria, and Kaystars. Happy birthday."
@iam_tyfanny:
"Odogwu fan base for a reason 🙌🔥❤ we don’t play 🌶️."
@millians_tasty:
"Wetin she wear?"
@charmedcrazy_13:
"Love is such a beautiful thing, may you always be surrounded with genuine people Kassia."
@nanavibe23:
"Gift choking the queen of kaysquad right, front and center 😍😍😍. You are love baby."
Onyeka shows amazement as fans gift
Meanwhile, BBNaija's Onyeka might have left the show, but her fans have not stopped showing her how much they love her.
They organised a surprise for her after the season nine edition of the show ended, which caught her unaware.
She was excited at her fans' actions and noted that what they did for her was too much, so she thanked them profusely.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng