A Nigerian medical doctor who lives and works abroad has prayed that Jadrolita gets help to treat her mouth tumor

The doctor said the mouth tumor could be serious and mentioned that it would be good if Nigerians came to her aid

It is not clear what caused the tumor in Javi's mouth but many Nigerians have been praying for her since she made it public

A UK-based medical doctor has prayed that Jadrolita should get help to treat her health challenge.

Jadrolita recently revealed that she was suffering from a tumor which is yet to be clearly identified.

The doctor said he hopes Jadrolita gets help. Photo credit: TikTok/Elizabeth Amodu.

Source: TikTok

The tumour is on one side of TikToker's mouth, and it can be seen that it changed the shape of her mouth.

Reacting to a video in which Jadrolita asked for public help to treat the medical situation, Doctor @OurFavOnlineDoc said he hopes the young lady gets help.

According to the doctor, the tumor could be serious if not taken care of immediately.

He said:

"I really hope this video goes viral and this lady gets the help she needs. This tumor in her mouth could be quite serious if nothing is done."

In a separate post, the doctor warned social media users to stop trolling people who are ill.

His words:

"But actually this lady has a cheek tumor she’s battling. A potential life-threatening condition she’s facing. May God make the results of the tests good. And may she find her feet again to do what she loves best. But please, dear people let’s be kind to other people. Especially when it comes to body image issues- you never know who is fighting a serious medical condition. Don’t reserve your empathy only after someone dies. Let’s be human. Let’s be decent. Let’s be kind."

See the doctor's post below:

Reactions to doctor's comments about Jadrolita

@Drvoke1 said:

"I what help should Nigerians give? Can’t she seek medical advice and get it sorted, must everything be placed on social media? I really want to know the help she needs."

@donchia said:

"She should seek proper medical attention. Sadly, she may not be discussing with the right people. I hope someone gets in touch with her, she needs urgent attention."

@Jaybraj1 said:

"Doc, is this tumor a genetic thing?"

@taiwo1989 said:

"Jesus! Please my people. She needs us o! Please."

Why Jadrolita stopped playing robot

In a related story, Jadrolita has stated the reason her fans have not been seeing her as an Al robot in her skit lately,

In a post shared on Instagram, she addressed the tale of quitting her robot role in skits and shared her health challenge with her fans.

What she stated sparked empathy among fans, who took to the comment section to pray for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng