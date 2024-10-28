Seun Kuti and political activist Aisha Yesufu have continued dragging each other on social media days after the singer told her to liberate herself from the Hijab

The singer and the activist, in separate videos, shared what transpired between them when they met on a TV show

Seun, in a video that has since gone viral, shared how he had to endure Aisha Yesufu's body smell for two hours, a comment that sparked reactions

The ongoing social media fight between Seun Kuti and Aisha Yesufu appears not to be ending anytime soon. In separate videos trending on social media, the Afrobeats singer and the political activists blasted each other.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Seun told Aisha to liberate herself from the Hijab first before talking about liberating Nigerian women.

Seun Kuti and Yesufu fight dirty online. Credit: bigbirdkuti/aishayesufu

Source: Instagram

Following Seun's comment, Aisha, in a video, dragged the singer as she said she was not one to be bullied by the singer. The activist who said she would beat Seun also rubbished his music career.

"Seun, I for break every bone wey dey your body," Aisha said in part.

Seun Kuti replies Aisha Yesufu

In a video, the singer shared how he and Aisha met on a TV show, with actress Kate Henshaw also in attendance.

Seun said he was made to sit beside Aisha as he claimed he had to endure her smell for two hours during the program.

The singer said his exchange with the activist started after she said he was yet to be successful like American music mogul Jay Z. Seun had said the private sector should be held responsible for the state of the economy.

He said, "We were discussing politics, and I said the private sector should be held responsible. She said I am not a capitalist like Jay Z because I never blow and I ask her when are you going account to Obideints."

Watch the separate videos Seun Kuti and Aisha Yesufu below:

People react to Seun Kuti's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

ImaredonJ:

"Seun Kuti has turned himself into a laughing stock. He should be ashamed of himself."

justkency:

"This is a good reason to beware of those who call themselves activists. A little bit of power, they will become your next oppressor."

oladele:

"She dey gba."

eatable_chidi:

"Seun just dey lie up and down. Na real One minute dot come I swear.

Trends4Naija:

"Was she smelling good or bad? And why are you speaking about this now."

Seun Kuti speaks about Davido's wedding

In other news, Seun expressed his disappointment that Davido did not invite him to his traditional wedding in June.

He said that Davido would come to New Afrika Shrine to drink with about 100 people, yet he left him out of his wedding guests list.

Seun Kuti also spoke about why his music does not trend and ways he is better than his late father, Fela Kuti.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng