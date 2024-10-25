Seun Kuti and Aisha Yesufu have been on social media exchange after meeting on a show on TV

The Afrobeats singer in a trending video bragged about her slammed Aisha Yesufu over the liberation of women

Seun Kuti sent a message to Aisha Yesufu, who responded by dragging the singer's late father Fela Kuti

Nigerian musician Seun Kuti recently caused uproar after he recalled his experience with political activist and businesswoman Aisha Yesufu on a TV show she clamoured for the liberation of women.

Seun, in the video that has since gone viral, claimed he slammed Aisha over her comment about the liberation of women in Africa.

AIsha Yesufu involves Fela Kuti in online fight with Seun Kuti. Credit: @bigbirdkuti/aishayesufu

The singer, who was visibly angry, told the activist to liberate herself from wearing hijab before liberating Nigerian women.

Seun also claimed Africa gave women more freedom compared to Arabs and Europeans.

“Go and liberate yourself from your Hijab first before you liberate Nigerian women”- Seun Kuti said in the video.

Watch Seun Kuti's video below:

Aisha Yesufu replies Seun Kuti

The political activist, in a clapback, rubbished Seun's music career. She also involved the singer's late father and Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti.

Aisha Yesufu wrote in part on X

"I don’t blame him sha! If only his father had discipline over his loin we would not be dealing with the consequence of that lack of discipline!."

See her tweet below:

Netizens react Seun Kuti, Aisha Yesufu's exchange

Read the comments below:

wealthfoodies:

"If this one don smoke, he go come social media dey make noise."

adelaja_ann:

"Seun ,u can get your opinion across without the disrespect."

giaco_001:

"HE IS RIGHT, YOU CANT ADOPT OUR TRADICTION BUT WORSHIP ARAB GOD."

cherylokereke:

"But this guy should learn to pass whatever message he has without being insolent. It didn’t call for this level of insult to the lady. What did she do to him?"

What Seun Kuti said about Davido's wedding

In other news, the singer opened up about how he felt after Davido did not invite him to his traditional wedding in June.

He said that Davido would come to New Afrika Shrine to drink with about 100 people, yet he left him out of his wedding guests list.

Seun Kuti also spoke about why his music does not trend and ways he is better than his late father, Fela Kuti.

