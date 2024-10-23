Recently, Air Peace Airlines declared that the cost of tickets would increase beginning on November 1st, 2024

Other airlines are also reportedly preparing to follow Air Peace as they are about to raise their fares

Lagos-Abuja and Abuja-Lagos, the busiest routes, are particularly affected by the development

Air Peace Airlines has recently announced that starting on November 1st, 2024, one-way tickets in business class would cost N400,000, while those in economy will cost N300,000.

With this increase, Leadership has discovered that business class return tickets on Air Peace are now N800,000, while economy seats are N600,000.

The increment reads,

“Dear Team, Good morning and I trust this email finds you well.

“This is to inform you that our domestic fares have been reviewed. The new fares are effective for flights from 01st November 2024.

“The previous fares remain available for flights up to 31st October 2024. Please note that all the new fares are refundable and change fees do not apply. However, they all attract a no- show fee,” it stated.

It was, however, gathered that other airlines are equally planning to follow Air Peace as they are on the verge of raising fares to cover their cost of operations which they said is very high.

While Air Peace has N200,000 and above on its website for a one-way trip between Lagos and Abuja, Aero is charging N95,000 to over N120,000; Arik Air has between N110,405 to N139,292; and Ibom Air ranges between N124,000 to over N133,000.

Due to a severe reduction in aircraft capacity, carriers have been obliged to raise tickets, while many others are unable to get seats on flights.

The busiest routes, Lagos-Abuja and Abuja-Lagos, are more impacted as many passengers find it tough to secure seats.

How experts react

According to aviation experts, the hike would make air travel costly for the middle class, despite the fact that it was prompted by the current economic issues.

Olumide Fasasi, a passenger on Air Peace said that the increase will force travelers to use road transportation.

“How do I raise N300,000 for a one-way economy seat flight? Government must subsidise the fare or people will resort to road travel and that will lead to waste of productive man hours.

Additionally, I hope that the nation's insecurity won't encourage kidnapping for ransom and other vices.

Speaking as well, John Chukwu stated that he has been flying for years and that many people would find flying quite challenging given the rate at which costs are rising.

“This is no longer sustainable for many Nigerians. Many will find it very easy to take to road transportation because of the bad economy,” he stated.

