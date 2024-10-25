Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife, recently shared photos of him checking out what looked like new outfits

The young boy who shared different poses could be seen wearing a cute smile in one of the pictures

However, many of Wizkid's fans were quick to point out Boluwatife's style as they claimed he was learning from his father

Boluwatife Balogun, the first son of music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid, recently flooded his coal media timeline with adorable photos.

The young boy, known for posting videos and pictures of himself feeling fly, was seen rocking what appeared to be new outfits.

Wizkid's son Tife poses in singlet and baggy trousers. Credit: officialtifebalogun/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In one of the pictures, Boluwatife was seen rocking a white singlet and baggy trousers, similar to his father Wizkid's popular style.

The young boy was also seen wearing a cute smile as he posed for the camera.

Slide the post below to see the pictures Wizkid's first son Boluwatife shared below:

What netizens are saying about Boluwatife's photos

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from many of Wizkid's fans as they compared Bolu to his father. Read the reactions below:

youdunnowhy:

"Tife don dey wear singlet and baggy like him papa."

only1emizo:

"Lion no Dey born Goat."

kolade12v3:

"You get level pass Davido."

berryblizzkid:

"This boy go worry pass ein papa."

thegraceboyy:

"Wizkid don teach this one how to dress."

lastbee91:

"Omo this boy self go loud pass him papa oo."

cmr_ghost:

"Normally na you suppose to dey compete with davido."

notfoundyetofaboy:

"Na Wizkid born you."

cubana_fundz1:

"You don resemble your papa finish."

danwura360_enterprise:

"Naxo inn dad Dae take post for picture tooo ooo Omo."

murvlanajpeg:

"Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree lol."

stanley_6_to_6:

"The composure of his father is very on him lion non they born goat."

Wizkid’s son stands out in Paris

The singer's first son turned heads online during his outing with his agemates.

Tife posted several pictures on his page of himself with his classmates visiting various interesting sites.

The billionaire heir, who was rocking rapper Zlatan's latest ZTTW clothing line design, immediately caught netizens' attention.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng