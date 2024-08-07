Nigerian singer Wikzid recently earned the admiration of his fans following the moment his first son Boluwatife had

A photograph making the rounds online showed when Bolu met with renowned Jamaican deejay and singer Popcaan

Netizens went on to compare the young boy's moment to his father's rival, Davido, spurring reactions online

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid's first son Boluwatife, left many in admiration following the warm moment he had with renowned Jamaican deejay and singer Andrae Hugh Sutherland, known professionally as Popcaan.

In a photograph making the rounds online and spotted by Legit.ng, the Afrobeats star's heir was seen in a remarkable pose with Popcaan.

Wizkid's son hung out with Popcaan. Credit: @dailydavidoshow, @officialtife_balogun

Source: Instagram

Reports reaching Legit.ng revealed that the Tife and the Jamaican who once featured in Afrobeats singer Davido's hit single "Risky" met in London.

In an earlier report, Wizkid's first son was one of those people who attended AJ's birthday over the weekend.

In the pictures making the rounds online, Bolu was seen backing Zion at AJ's birthday as the two bonded together.

Fans of Wizkid, known as FC, took to the comment section to take a swipe at Davido while praising their favourite.

See the picture below:

Wizkid's son spurs reactions online

Netizens revisited the moment Wizkid's perceived rival, Davido, did a project with Popcaan, applauding the father of four for linking his son.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

w.a.s.c.o.p.a.p.a:

"Mogbe!!!!!! See person wey davido use buga that year he saw popcan."

___big.h:

"Bolu don dey clock."

danyfundz_:

"Bolu dey represent Wiz everywhere this days, that’s impressive."

multiple_ranking_:

"Bolufe even big pass davido day play."

skygary1:

"The other one use he song sell album."

wahalastationc:

"Na him pikin him dey send go places now. Wizkid no go kill us."

Wizkid’s first son stands out in Paris

Letig.ng earlier reported that singer's first son, Tife Balogun, turned heads online during his outing with his agemates.

Tife, who was in Paris a few weeks back for a school excursion, posted several pictures on his page of himself with his classmates visiting various interesting sites.

The billionaire heir, who was rocking rapper Zlatan's latest ZTTW clothing line design, immediately caught netizens' attention.

Source: Legit.ng