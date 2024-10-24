Singer Portable decided to do away with his controversial lifestyle and give back to his community

In a video, he was seen coordinating the sharing of food items in his area and this got the attention of a large number of people

Some netizens noted that Portable was engaging in philanthropy as a way to cover up some of his controversial deeds in recent times

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, decided to show kindness to the people in his community by distributing some food items to them.

In a video, some women packaged the food items in nylons and shared to the people around. When the crowd started to disturb one of the women sharing the items, she had to plead for calmness.

Portable was with the people and he recorded what was happening around the area. This good deed of the Zazuu Zeh crooner happened days after he was captured in a video beating up his show promoter Alhaji Don Shi, aka Ika Promoter.

Some social media users who watched the video of Portable physically assaulting his show promoter asked him to apologise instead of covering it up with his philanthropy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Portable's philanthropy

Check out some of the reactions to the singer sharing food items in his community below:

@1akimbilly:

"If you finish the eye service, Go apologize to who you bully. This damage control you’re doing is childish."

@mr_tokun:

"Even thou it's an eye service well done, just go and treat that guy you crippled."

@ola__wealth__:

"No spend the money finish for street oh, remain some for the court case oh."

@iam_king_nez:

"The fear of VDM is the beginning of your wisdom."

@its_yindah:

"Misplaced priority. You dey help and still dey bully them (show them shege)."

Portable shares food items

Earlier, Portable had once again endeared himself to the streets with his act of giving.

The Zazu Zeh crooner recently stormed the streets with his team to give out free food to the people.

Videos from the touching moment were posted online and a number of netizens praised the controversial singer.

