Nigerian actor and social commentator Uche Maduagwu has reacted to Bobrisky’s arrest at the Seme border

The controversial personality accused VeryDarkMan of spreading misinformation as he called on President Tinubu to look into the matter

Maduagwu’s heated opinions on the matter drew a series of mixed reactions from social media users

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has waded into Bobrisky’s recent arrest at the Seme border, which online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, publicised on social media.

After the crossdresser, real name Idris Okuneye, was picked up by the Nigerian Immigration Service and put behind bars at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex (FCID), it raised a series of comments from netizens.

Uche Maduagwu was one of the people who spoke about it on his official Instagram page. The Nollywood star and online commentator accused VDM of spreading misinformation about Bobrisky.

According to Maduagwu, Bob was cleared by the FG panel and the EFCC of any wrongdoing regarding his six-month prison sentence, but VDM continued to spread lies on the matter. The actor asked the online critic what the crossdresser ever did to him.

Uche Maduagwu tells Tinubu to look into Bobrisky’s arrest

In another video, Uche Maduagwu called on Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to look into Bobrisky’s arrest by the Nigerian immigration.

The actor asked why a Nigerian citizen could not travel out of the country after he had been cleared of any wrongdoing. Maduagwu called it a case of injustice and said that every Nigerian should rise up and speak on the matter.

In his words:

“I’m calling on President Tinubu, please call on immigration, don’t turn Nigeria to Banana Republic. Why is it that a citizen like Bobrisky is not allowed to travel out of Nigeria because he said he’s a person of interest? What is that? Marketers are smuggling petrol, rice, out of Nigeria immigration no arrest them, it is Bobrisky. Why? What has he done? What is this injustice? What is this in Nigeria? I’m urging President Tinubu to look into this, we cannot allow this! This is a democracy! We are not ready in this country and some people are rejoicing! If they can do it to Bobrisky, they can do it to you! We must stand up, every Nigerian! There are so many important issues in Nigeria that we are not facing, na Bobrisky we dey face. The FG panel has said he served his prison term, EFCC said he did not bribe them so what is the arrest for? Why are you detaining Bobrisky? I am urging the president, please speak on this matter. What is all this in Nigeria?”

Nigerians react to Uche Maduagwu’s video

Uche Maduagwu’s take on Bobrisky’s Seme border arrest, as well as VDM’s role in the whole drama, got Nigerians talking. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

unraveled_peace:

“Why you dey shout for us?? We be your mate??😏”

Amaka_obodo:

“Best in supporting nonsenseeee 🙄.”

theperfectgiftg:

“This man no dey get he@adache?”

sharon.chigozirim:

“Dem don arrest your partner?😂”

iamchazz1:

“Na everything be Tinubu case.”

Ehikwariopaul:

“Hungry no make this one know wetin Dey worry am.”

Iamdonblaqwifi:

“Why do I feel like this man dey him own world 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 he us always coming from left in every issues 😂”

ajklinsman123:

“If VDM comes for you, na mid night u go take pack your bags to Cotonou 😂.”

Mucluxury:

“This one just want to be among gay people even if we know he’s not gay 🤣🤣🤣 cloutina we see you.”

Domingo_loso:

“I just dey imagine say this guy na my relative, omo na every Sunday we go dey do family meeting o 😂.”

atobateleabdulrasheed:

“It so shameful to you that, this guy was my seat mate in secondary school.”

Bobrisky detained in female cell

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky is reportedly being detained in the female cell after being transferred to the FCID.

According to Punch's anonymous source, the self-styled Mummy of Lagos was kept in the female cell because of the controversies surrounding his crossdressing lifestyle, and they would not want a situation whereby something would happen to him if he were kept among other male prisoners.

