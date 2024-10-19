Nigerian singer Wizkid has begun a fresh rant on social media following his encounter with Davido at a London nightclub

After the videos surfaced online, Wizkid went on X to drag Davido’s crew for making videos of him like they had never seen a superstar in their life

The Star Boy went on to say that Davido’s crew should have dared to do something when they saw him in person

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, akaWizkid, has spoken more about meeting his industry rival, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, at a nightclub in London.

Recall that social media was buzzing after several videos surfaced online showing Wizkid and Davido in the same club despite their beef. One of the clips also showed Wizzy walking past Davido and his crew’s table.

Fans react as Wizkid taunts Davido's 30bg crew after club encounter. Photos: @wizkidayo, @prince_ii

Source: Instagram

After the drama from the club encounter got netizens talking, Wizkid took to his X page to drop some snide remarks.

In a series of tweets, the Grammy-winning musician called out Davido’s crew for not doing anything to him when they saw him. According to Wizzy, they are foolish, broke boys, and they would have regretted trying anything.

He wrote:

“Broke pussyboys! Una papa for try anything na! Foolish broke boys.”

“We go use una wipe ground! Pussyboys fan boys 4L!”

See his tweets below:

In another tweet, Wizkid laughed at how Davido’s crew members had never seen a superstar before. He said this in response to a fan who noted that all the videos that surfaced from the nightclub encounter were from Davido’s side.

Wizzy wrote:

“Oloshi una papa never see superstar before. When u see superstar u go record na! When na Toto beggar dem Dey Dey follow everyday.”

See the tweets below:

Nigerians react as Wizkid slams Davido’s crew

Wizkid’s fresh tweets about the nightclub encounter with Davido in London quickly spread on social media and drew a series of hot takes from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

iamomohola_:

“Una papa. As Davido see big wiz he turned to plate drummer haha god abeg o.”

Q_frosh0:

“Full squad VS Wizkid, una no still do anything when he pass😂.”

Ebube_onumonu:

“Wizkid be like Michael Jackson for where them de na 😂if na you,you no go video?🤣”

Promisee31:

“Why u no tell for real life? Abi u dey fear make dem no kpai u.”

graceboy_btc:

“Davido turn plate drummer when he see Wiz😂.”

Manlikefinbar:

“Omo the truth be say make Davido tell him crew to stop de talk trash about wiz, cos na him go de suffer am.”

Skelewutv:

“Sometimes I convince myself it’s Bolu tweeting or something.”

Inkrediblemrb:

“Someone needs to stop all these n0nsense before someone gets hurt.”

headboi_1:

“Na for twitter Wizkid always get mouth.”

Silvaboymusic:

“Jesus😂😂😂😂 normally short people we Dey get bad mouth 🤣.”

_wavemakings:

“All facts tho😂all the videos came from davidos crew no one from wiz crew did nothing😂.”

B.i.g_o.v.y:

“I like as na only wiz they face them one by one 😂😂.”

Bmb_onipata:

“This thing will NOT end well. These two people may eventually go physical one day to prove a point. I pray it doesn’t get to this point someday but it’s always getting so so close 💔.”

_creed007:

“Portable get sense pas dis mumu ooh. Why you no talk wen you dey dia, you reach house dey tweet. Ewu.”

iam_iramoney8:

“You run Abi you no run?”

badman__tcee:

“20 man shall fall dat day if you cross my lane oh eh all your man shall fall that day if you cross my lane oh eh who remembered that song?”

234.own:

“Why Davido silent na. If you nor fit fight in person at least fight for Internet na 😂.”

Mastertrizzy_:

“Online Noise Maker don start again 😂😂😂 Twitter no be Real Life.”

Wizkid's sister reacts to threat

In other news, Legit.ng reported that a Snapchat post from one of Davido’s aides, identified as AB Kush, went viral after he served a serious warning to Wizkid amid his fight with his boss.

Wizkid’s elder sister, known as Yeetee on Instagram, took to her story channel to sound the alarm about the post made by Davido’s aide, and this raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng