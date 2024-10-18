It rained congratulations on Nollywood actress Mama No Network as she got recognised in Ijebuland

The Yoruba superstar revealed that she has been coronated with a chieftaincy title

Videos from the vibrant traditional event caught the attention of netizens as they shared their takes

It's a celebratory moment for Nollywood actress Kudirat Abeniade, popularly known as Mama No Network, who has been appointed Chieftain of Ijebuland.

The Yoruba actress, who remarried last year, said on her Instagram page that she was bestowed with Yeye Owu Ojuwo of Ijebuland.

Videos from the Indigenous event saw the movie star beaming with smiles as she partied with her kinsmen.

She wrote on Instagram:

"Congratulations !!! To me, Mamanonetwork as Yeye Owu Ojowu of ijebu land."

See her video below:

Mama No Network spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

firstcap:

"Od traditional cult called Ogbeni..."

firstcap:

"Does it mean mama no network took over her late fathers position....congratulations ooooooh."

ku.sh3088:

"Omoh shey mama go Dey hear wetin gods talk like this.

flamezyofficial_:

"Hope Say You Go Dey Hear Weytin The gods Dey Talk ?"

yemi_dada_2022:

"Congratulations 🎊 👏🏼 💐 🥳 🎊 omo iye mi ni ijebu ode, oye amori lagbara olorun Amin."

tolushakirah:

"Am so happy you have a supportive husband."

_unapologetic77_:

"Ok, so not one person from the industry show face; same happened during her dad's burial. Better known to her sha. Anyways, congratulations MamaNoNetwork."

og_holartunbosun_fundz:

"So you dey hear and you dey behave like you no dey hear. Congratulations."

rasaq.olawale.581:

"Our lovely mum you will never depreciate by God grace."

alasamodupe:

"She will manage to be hearing the gods after like 30minutes or 1 hour shs."

Mama No Network complains about snow

Meanwhile, Nollywood comic actresses Atinuke Kazeem, better known as Mama No Network, and Rukayat Lawal, aka Iya Ibadan Sneh, enjoyed life in Canada.

A funny video of the actresses complaining bitterly about cold weather as snow fell on them surfaced online.

The women uttered some funny words as they enjoyed the snowfall before getting into their car. Read more:

