Nigerian online critic Daniel Regha has shared his take on the trending news about singer Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke

After Nigerians applauded the billionaire businessman for revealing his company generates about 15% of the country’s electricity, Regha shared his thoughts on the matter

Daniel Regha’s hot take on the trending topic soon sparked an online discussion, with netizens sharing their opinions

Nigerian social media critic Daniel Regha has reacted to news singer David Adeleke Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke’s company generating 15% of the country’s electricity.

Just recently, the billionaire businessman who made headlines spoke in a trending video about the ordeal his company faced in trying to get a permit for the power plant he was building. Davido’s father also claimed that his company currently generates some electricity for the country.

Nigerians react as Daniel Regha tackles Davido's dad. Photos: @danielregha, @aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

The news went viral, and it raised mixed reactions from Nigerians, with many of them praising Adedeji Adeleke. However, online critic Daniel Regha had a different take.

According to Regha, Davido’s dad does not need to be applauded because Nigerians pay for the electricity. He added that the billionaire should only be praised if he isn’t making any money from it.

He wrote:

“The 15% generated electric power being consumed by Nigeria, is it for free? Are Nigerians not paying for it one way or the other? Unless Davido's dad is making zero profit from this, there's no reason for the applause cos at the end of the day, it's business. If we had good leaders, this willn't be a topic of discussion to start with.”

See the tweet below:

In a subsequent post, Daniel Regha said that Nigerian elites make money off the misfortune of others while people praise them for being problem solvers.

In his words:

“The elites be making money off our m!sfortunes in this country, & we will be cheering 'em like they're problem solvers; Same persons are often seen associating with the govt, the very same leaders who we complain about on a daily basis.”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Daniel Regha tackles Davido’s dad

Legit.ng gathered some comments from Nigerians who had things to say about Daniel Regha’s post on Davido’s dad generating 15% of the electricity in the country. Read them below:

Dodo asked if Regha wanted Davido’s dad to give free electricity:

This tweep asked if Davido’s dad should build the power plant for free:

Mfon told Regha to do it if it was so easy:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

ani.okon':

“So if we're paying for a service, we shouldn't appreciate the value added?”

Capt.pentho:

“Daniel, what have you done for Nigerians? In fact, what has your generation done for Nigerians to benefit from?”

Maiden_dami:

“You’re telling a businessman not to make profit from his business. This boy enjoys poverty a lil too much.”

_oluwalonimi:

“Oya Daniel go and set up your power plant. Ozuor.”

sweetagla:

“The actual problem is people who give people like him visibility on their page.”

your__ceo:

“Why will he run a business he can’t generate profit from? Did he tell you he is doing missionary work or running a charity foundation? He doesn’t deserve an applause because he is investing and gets returns as he should? This guy shouldn’t have been named Daniel really, Daniel had the excellent spirit, this guy on the other hand… 🤦🏽‍♀️.”

Ocheihotukada:

“How will he make it zero profit after all that money invested? Daniel please have small sense.”

_jayone_:

“When you’re slow you’re slow!!”

beamie_marcus:

“Daniel sometimes try to show excellence and wisdom like Daniel in the bible.”

How Davido spent N927 million in a day

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe. While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng