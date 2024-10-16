Massive reactions have continued to trail Davido's dad's speech at the Seventh Day Adventist conference, including that of Cubana Chiefpriest

The super stars' dad preached about the importance of Sabbath day while sharing his testimony of how he secured a government permit for his plant despite plans to derail it

Cubana Chiefpriest, who recently unveiled his hotel, shared his take on his best friend's dad's testimony

In the early hours of Wednesday, October 16, a video of Davido's dad's testimony broke the social media, resulting in several reactions.

Chief Dr. Deji Adeleke, a renowned Nigerian businessman who is the President of Adeleke University and the CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited, shared this story yesterday, October 15th, 2024, while speaking at a conference in Maryland, USA.

Following his testimony of securing a government permit for his new plant worth N3.418 trillion by going down on his knees praying to God, Cubana Chiefpriest shared his take.

The businessman revealed that he had been unable to sleep after he watched his friend's dad.

In his words:

"Couldn’t Sleep Last Night, That My Inlaw Testimony No Gree Me Close Eyes. So Na This Kind Money Dey Wey We Go Still Chop. This One Na Just One Power Plant. Chai !!! Thank God I’m Not A Chosen, I’m A 30BG💸"

@davido:

"I cover you no worry."

@idoko9664:

"Cubana chiefpriest go dey think say e love DAVIDO pass me."

@mustardseedaba:

"I am 30BG family."

@nigeriacampusconnect:

"You might not like Cubanna but you see PR, leave that space for him. Man is undisputed."

@callme.p.j:

"Billionaire dey hustle and pray to God, one small boy for Twitter dey say God does not exist."

@geewise_msblion:

"E no easy to get friend like David adeleke."

Davido’s dad speaks on N3.418trn power plant

Meanwhile, Adedeji Adeleke, father of Nigerian music star Davido, had the attention of his fellow citizens as he shared details about his power plant project.

During a conference held in the US on Tuesday, October 15, the billionaire revealed that his vision would cost $2 billion (approximately ₦3.42 trillion).

Mr Adeleke also discussed the challenges he faced developing his project and how he was able to overcome them.

