As the case between Burna Boy and Speed Darlington Intensifies, fans are beginning to dig up old videos of the rapper spewing unprintable things at Odogwu

In the video recording, Speedy, aka Akpi, was seen threatening to harm Burna Boy while on Live

His words in the video triggered many reactions online, as fans wonder what could have transpired between the duo to warrant such

Nigerians have dug up other old videos of Speed Darlington's hate speech on Burna Boy. In one of the video recordings sighted, the controversial rapper threw heavy jabs at Burna Boy, calling him vulgar names.

One of the things he said in the video was that he would "put a bullet" in Burna Boy if he ever came to his state. He also trashed the "Location" crooner for giving himself an "unbefitting" title such as Odogwu.

Speedy promised to harm Burna Boy in old clip. Credit: @burnboygram, @speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

This is coming on the tail of the rapper's arrest after he commented about Burna Boy being one of Diddy's puppets. He further said that he doubted the authenticity of Burna Boy's Grammy win.

Although the rapper's mum has interfered in the matter, pleading for Burna Boy's mercy, it is unclear where the case is headed.

Watch clip here:

Peeps react to video

Read some comments below:

@justzoey:

"What’s his smoke with ODG????"

@sp101231:

"Like say we no no say na because them mention diddy oil them arrest am!!!! This Life crazy ooo! If them tell me say one day go come if you mention diddy name for burnaboy side he go use police arrest you! Na was!!!"

@fa0650841:

"Oga na you do yourself with hate speech."

@kfash02:

"I no hear burna boy name for this video nau , abi odogwu na person name."

@ISchain_World:

"I'm a fan of burna boy. What burna boy did was wrong. That is oppression. If Tinubu decide to use his power on us, no one will remain, burna no chop insults reach Tinubu."

@temmydeal:

"Odogwu wey embarras him mama for outside."

@adedoja001:

"Life threatening is a serious criminal case anywhere around the world Nah Ogun go punish everybody that said Burna Boy is oppressing this ba*tard."

Eyewitness sheds light on case

Meanwhile, Speed Darlington's disappearance in the last three days has become a topic on social media.

It further sparked reactions after singer Burna Boy dropped a controversial comment. A man who claimed to live on the same street as Speed Darlington has shared details of what happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng