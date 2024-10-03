Chorus leader, Timi Dakolo, showed his romantic side as his wife, Busola Dakolo, marked her 40th birthday

He penned a sweet note to her, describing her as perfect and beautiful whom he loves despite her stubborn nature

The Iyawo Mi crooner noted that at times he looks at Busola and can't believe she is his, and he encouraged her to brag about the song he composed for her

Singer and chorus leader, Timi Dakolo, was ecstatic as his wife and photographer, Busola Dakolo, celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

The Great Nation crooner composed a song for the celebrant and he shared how he felt about her in it.

Timi Dakolo marks his wife's 40th birthday. Image credit: @timidakolo, @busoladakolo

Source: Instagram

According to Timi, his wife is as beautiful as 10 people. He revealed that she is stubborn and loves to win arguments but he loves her that way.

Busola Dakolo celebrates her 40th birthday

On her part, Busola Dakolo was grateful to mark a new age. She noted that she is imperfect but authentic and brave. Besides, true strength lies in accepting oneself; the flaws, dreams, and everything in between.

The mother of three said she was learning to accept her vulnerabilities, and in doing that, she has found her strength. She is grateful for the ups and downs, the love and the lessons, and for the courage to keep being herself.

See Timi Dakolo's post below:

Fans celebrate Busola Dakolo

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on Busola Dakolo's birthday post below:

@enioluwaofficial:

"Happy birthday to a beautiful, strong and blessed woman. Live long and prosper now and always!"

@iamshaffybello:

"My darling Busola. Happy Birthday love. You look so beautiful. It is obvious that the glow is from within."

@joy_dalungs:

"Happy birthday mama you’ve been an inspiration to us all wishing you many more years ahead."

Busola Dakolo returns to school

Legit.ng earlier reported that Busola Dakolo had shared a post with her followers on social media in a bid to inspire them.

The photographer was spotted posing inside a lecture hall of the Loughborough University in the United Kingdom.

Dakolo accompanied the photo post with a caption in which she told those who care to listen that nothing is too late.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng