Fashion designer, Prudent Gabriel, looked stunning as she tied the nuptial knot in a civil ceremony

The beautiful celebrity stylist took her marriage vows with her husband and gospel singer Peterson Okopi

She showed off her white dress which she designed herself for the event, and she shared how she felt getting married

Glitz and glamour were on display as fashion designer, Prudent Gabriel, held her civil wedding with gospel singer Peterson Okopi.

Prudent Gabriel rocks a classy outfit as she weds Peterson Okopi. Image credit: @prudent_gabriel

Source: Instagram

The latest bride in town said that she was beyond blessed to call Peterson her own. She was also grateful to start this marital journey with him.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, September 26, she wore an elegant white dress that stylishly gripped her body and covered all the sensitive parts of her body.

Peterson rocked a classy ash suit with buttons carefully designed on it. The couple displayed affection for each other as they flaunted different angles of their outfits.

Prudent Gabriel designed her gorgeous outfit for her special day with looked magnificent on her. She also had her fans celebrate her on social media.

Watch Prudent Gabriel's video below:

Fans rejoice with Prudent Gabriel

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Prudent Gabriel and Peterson Okopi's weddign below:

@_aisy__:

"I want to cry. Congratulations my people @prudent_gabriel @okopi_peterson."

@simisanyaa:

"Chai see beauty."

@simisanyaa:

"I love you both congratulations."

@etiusen_brown:

"They are not even ready, congratulations boo, I'm so happy."

@sarabellcouture:

"Congratulations Pru Pru. Ur home is blessed."

@harmonihie:

"Congratulations Pru Pru. Stunning."

@sewwithexoduswoman:

"Congratulations are in order, God bless your union."

@blescene_uche:

"So beautiful.. Congratulations guys @prudent_gabriel @okopi_peterson."

@mef_gabriel:

"A blessed union, Congratulations beloved."

Prudent Gabriel shows off her bridesmaids

Legit.ng earlier reported that preparations are in top gear for the wedding of fashion designer, Prudent Gabriel, and she has announced the ladies on her bridal train.

The celebrity stylist had her friends gathered together as they bantered over their sumptuous meal at a dining table.

She warmed the hearts of netizens after she announced to her friends with a box of items that they would be her bridesmaids.

