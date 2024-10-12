Big Brother Naija season nine housemate, Dami, is murning the passing of her father which left her in a sad state

She noted that it was hard finding the right word to describe how she felt considering that her mother was also dead

The reality star stated that her late father was her protector, guide, biggest fan, and greatest source of strength whom she would miss greatly

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) No Loose Guard housemate, Dami Gold, has shared how sad she feels as she announced that her father has died.

According to the reality star, who is also a chef, losing her dad left an emptiness that no one else can fill. She added that it was difficult to imagine life without his voice, laughter, and comforting presence.

Aside from being her father, Dami said the deceased was her biggest fan, protector, guide, and greatest source of strength.

Dami Gold noted that she would miss him but she took comfort in the bond they shared while they were alive, which can never be broken. She said she will always carry her dad's spirit in everything she does.

See Dami Gold's post below:

Reactions to Dami's father's death

Fans of Dami have sent their condolences. See some of them below:

@mayor_frosh:

"The Joy of the Lord is your strength…stay strong my friend. May his soul rest in peace."

@tjay__official:

"May God give you the fortitude to bear his loss and May his gentle soul rest in peace.Amen."

@chinne_nwafor:

"Omg Dami I am sorry for your loss, but he’s in a better place watching over you. May his soul rest in peace."

@i_am_tehilah:

"Sending lots and lots of hugs and kisses."

@chuey.chu:

"My condolences D. Praying for strength for you and yours."

Dami, others return to BBNaija house

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Big Brother Naija show has introduced a new twist as some evicted housemates were asked to return to the house.

Rhuthee, Dami, and Chinwe returned to the house excitedly and they were warmly received by the housemates except Wanni.

It felt like a reunion as Rhuthee shared what she would do as she related with the housemates.

